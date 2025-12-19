Mueller Water Products Board Announcements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nominates Gregg Sengstack to Join the Board of Directors

Thomas Hansen to Retire from the Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) (“Mueller” or the“Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America, announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Gregg C. Sengstack to join the Board at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 9, 2026 (the“Annual Meeting”). Concurrently, Mr. Thomas Hansen will retire from the Board at the Annual Meeting.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I extend my appreciation to Tom for his significant contributions to Mueller and his longstanding service as a member of the Board. His leadership, insight, and professional expertise have been instrumental to the Company and our management team as we pursued our strategic objectives to enhance value for all our stakeholders,” said Stephen C. Van Arsdell, Non-Executive Chair of the Board.

Mr. Van Arsdell continued,“Our announcement today demonstrates our focus on creating value across our business. The ongoing evolution of our Board continues to introduce fresh perspectives to our organization while retaining the knowledge and the wisdom of our experienced directors. Gregg, who joined us as a Board Observer in September, will bolster the Board's broad business, operational, and financial acumen as well as our strategic focus. We look forward to the meaningful contributions Gregg will make to our team.”

The Board's slate for the Annual Meeting is composed of Christian A. Garcia, Brian C. Healy, Paul McAndrew, Christine Ortiz, Gregg C. Sengstack, Jeffery S. Sharritts, Bentina Chisolm Terry, Stephen C. Van Arsdell, and Leland G. Weaver. Following the Annual Meeting, the Board will have nine directors. Eight of these directors are independent, and all will have joined the Board within the past seven years.

About Gregg C. Sengstack

Mr. Sengstack is a seasoned public company executive with more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing company leadership, international market development, financial stewardship, and M&A strategy and execution. His career reflects a consistent record of building and transforming industrial platforms and scaling operations globally.

Mr. Sengstack joined Franklin Electric Co. in 1988 and served as Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer from 2014 to July 2024. During his tenure, he drove significant shareholder value creation, leading a multi-year strategic transformation that saw the company expand its energy systems business, extend its portfolio into the water treatment market, and introduce connected solutions that enhanced product differentiation and recurring revenue opportunities.

Mr. Sengstack received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Economics from Bucknell University.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at .

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

...

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

...