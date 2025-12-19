Young Generation Must Inculcate Ancient Values: LG Sinha

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the young generation must inculcate ancient values in present-day life to build a harmonious and resilient society.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at Lok Bhawan after releasing the fourth edition of Kartavya Marg, the annual in-house magazine published by Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust.

Congratulating the editor and all those associated with the publication, Manoj Sinha lauded the Trust for its sustained efforts to promote India's ancient knowledge traditions, folk culture, astrology, and Vedic sciences, while fostering moral awareness and cultural pride in society.

He said that the complete knowledge system rooted in the Vedas presents a holistic worldview that can offer solutions to several modern challenges.

“Our ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads are a treasure of knowledge in mathematics, medicine, physics, botany, chemistry, arts and humanities,” the Lieutenant Governor said, adding that various philosophical schools, along with India's art and architectural traditions, remain profoundly relevant in contemporary times.

Emphasising the importance of cultural continuity, he said initiatives like Kartavya Marg play a vital role in connecting the younger generation with their traditions and heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Indian culture, ethics, and values help society navigate complex challenges while cultivating harmony and a sense of oneness.

“Our ancient knowledge system offers a blueprint for a successful modern world while ensuring the well-being of all. It also provides a roadmap for sustainable development and innovation, and a holistic framework to deal with issues such as climate change,” he said.