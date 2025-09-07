3 Water Supply Networks Completed In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Construction of three water supply networks has been completed at a cost of more than 6.5 million afghanis and the facilities put into use in western Ghor province.

Zabihullah Ghousizada, head of media office for Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that these water supply networks valued 6,578,512 afghanis and benefited 300 families.

The projects funded by UNICEF and the Islamic Welfare Foundation were completed in coordination with the Rural Rehabilitation and Development department in the village of“Naipatan” in Chaharsada district and Khaja Ghar and Qats villages of Ferozkuh city.

He said a number of residents of the aforementioned areas were employed during the implementation of these water supply projects that enabled 300 families to gain access to clean drinking water.

Some residents welcomed the implementation of these water supply projects and explained their completion resolved people's problem.

