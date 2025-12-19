PVC Strip Curtains Complete Guide (Types, Materials, Advantages)

MENAFN - GetNews) When it comes to PVC strip curtains, these are considered to be one of the best options that one can use for different purposes in industrial workplace environments. It's popular as a water and air-tight material and also PVC provides a complete thermal insulation characteristic. This Complete Guide to PVC Strip Curtain s for commercial use can give you a better understanding on its types and its benefits.

Apart from offering you sunlight protecting and controlling temperature, PVC strip curtains also include a good characteristic of absorbing sound and also insulate noise. Besides, it also protects those workers from accessing noise levels that can make people tired and also can't communicate well with others.

In the market, you will come across a range of UV stabilizers that can inhibit polymer degradation and also ensure complete transparency. Its performance also degrades with time.

Apart from this, PVC is also known to be cadmium free and contains low toxicity. You will be able to find various PVC curtains that are compliant, silicone-free, and also fully resistant to a wide range of abrasion and also chemicals. The major advantage of PVC curtains is that you can use them for different environments.

These are some of the crucial features of PVC strip curtains that are perfect for use as both internal and external thermal partitions and also work as a barrier against insects, fumes, birds, etc.

What are PVC Curtains?

3 Types of PVC Strip Curtains

Take a look at the different types of PVC strip curtains that can match your different requirements.

1. Transparent PVC Strip Curtain Door

While talking about different types of PVC curtains, it's crucial to start from none other than a transparent PVC strip curtain door. These curtains are considered to be a perfect choice for those in wide open work environments for keeping out noise, dust, and debris. They are useful for temperature control and help you in doing the same most effectively.

So, PVC strip curtain doors are also considered to be the best for energy conservation as well. And also is fully sustainable. These curtains are available with two-way visibility with complete transparency. These curtains are fully flexible.

2. PVC Strip Curtain Door Bulk Roll

It's always a good idea to purchase PVC strip curtains especially if you give a lot of space for coverage. It offers the same kinds of advantages as those of single PVC strip curtains. In this, it's fully transparent on both sides that work for better prevention of collisions and also a workplace for injuries.

Besides, it also provides complete noise and dust-proof canceling abilities for minimizing noise pollution and also helps you when it comes to maintaining a fully organized, safe, easy-flowing, and clean environment.

3. Double Ribbed PVC Strip Curtain

Well, if you are looking for a PVC strip curtain with heavy weight, you should go for none other than a double ribbed PVC strip curtain. It helps you control temperature and also helps you in dust exclusion between different areas of a warehouse. These strip curtains are the most appropriate for doors where you will not observe the frequent movement of trolleys, machines, forklifts, and others.

Materials Used for Manufacturing PVC Curtains?

As the name suggests itself, PVC strip curtains are made up of fully flexible PVC. The main reason for the same is it is capable of offering complete acoustic and thermal insulation. Since PVC is fully transparent, it's the most appropriate material that one can use for different types of industrial strip curtains.

It gives you a perfect and clear vision with the help of these PVC strip curtains. Apart from this, PVC curtains are also popular for their easy movement and also higher flexibility. It can hang its place perfectly and thus work great as curtains.

What are the Benefits of PVC Strip Curtains?

PVC strip curtains serve their ultimate purpose of preventing air pollution as it's designed in a way that one can install them hassle-free. If you install it in your office, it lets your employees get complete access even without much complexity in their work location. As far as the most common benefits of PVC strip curtains, these are as follows;

1. Divide your Office into Different Sections

Sometimes, we need to divide our work into different areas to carry out our business operations hassle-free. Using PVC strip curtains can be the right solution for you in this arena. If we talk about PVC strip curtains, they are popular as space-saving, cost-efficient, and easy to install.

So, it's a perfect option for you to divide different spaces throughout your organization. It's common in use among many production companies who use it for facilitating different types of uses. PVC curtains indeed serve as the right option for businesses for offering great barriers between different working areas since they can easily separate every section while letting you have easy visibility and also maneuverability on every side.

2. Entrance for Refrigeration Units

When it comes to temperature control, it's a crucial function of different types of warehouses, distribution, and various manufacturing centers. No matter which industry you work in, you need to keep several products including food and others at a highly specific temperature.

This is the reason why many PVC strip curtains manufacturers provide various particular freezer-coated products that work better to prevent cool air from escaping those refrigerated areas and also from warm air getting inside no matter how many times you open or close the door.

3. Cover Most Often Used Entrance and Outdoors

Another use of these types of curtains is for covering the entrance and also various outdoor locations. You will find many distribution centers and warehouses that need PVC curtains to make it easy for workers to move freely. You will not face any difficulty in closing and opening the door in a normal situation. In case of heavy product loads, you will face this quite tough and also inconvenience.

4. Keep Away from Air Pollutants

As mentioned, PVC curtains are useful in dealing with air pollutants. This is the reason why a large number of people prefer to use it. You need to understand the fact that dust particles tend to create a hazard for your health and thus make your health and life more complicated.

When you use PVC curtains, it helps you stay away from air pollutants and thus helps you get a fully clean and also a more healthy and productive environment. And thus, it helps you make your life more healthy and meaningful.

Pros and Cons of PVC Strip Curtains

If you are planning to buy PVC curtains for your office, you need to be aware of its several pros and cons. Following are some of the pros and cons of these curtains that will help you in making the right decision to buy these items.

Pros



Low maintenance cost

Termite proof

Lightweight

Anti-corrosive

Chemical and moisture resistant

Good quality

Tough and highly durable

Availability in a range of colors

Outstanding appearance

Strong and highly durable Good for temperature control

Cons



Minimal look

Unappealing as they're made from synthetic materials May tear, but thicker styles

How to Choose PVC Curtains for Commercial Space?

If you are planning to buy PVC curtains for your Office Space, you need to consider the following crucial factors in your mind. Take a look.

1. Materials

First and foremost, you need to find out the right materials that your PVC strip is made up of. Material is one of the crucial aspects of these curtains that have the potential to make a higher impact on your buying decision.

You need to understand that these curtains are made up of different materials for marching the particular requirements.

If you want to have a curtain for freezer rooms, you need to go for polar-grade strips as these tend to freeze. These are good options to use even in the lowest temperature.

2. Transparency

Transparency is another crucial factor that you should always take into account when buying PVC curtains. These are the right option for people who operate heavy equipment around.

For instance, if an individual operates a heavy truck on one side of the curtains, and the other drives a lorry in an opposite direction, then drivers should be able to visualize each other using curtains and can thus avoid a collision.

3. Size

No matter what type of PVC curtain you are looking for, you need to have a proper size. Make sure the curtains that you want to buy are perfect in size. If you are looking for curtains for a place that has many footfalls, you need to go for lighter, thinner curtains. The reason is these are easy to move.

You should also be aware of how long you need a strip. You need to have strips that should just about touch the floor.

4. Color

Last but not least, you need to also focus on color while choosing PVC curtains. You need to know that PVC strip curtains are available in a wide range of colors such as blue, red, yellow, green, white, black, and gray. You can choose the right color that complements your brand.

You can also go for colors that are highly transparent for safety. For instance, PVC curtains with orange colors let you see from one side to the others.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking for the best curtains for your office, you should look for none other than PVC curtains. After going through the complete guide to PVC Strip Curtains as above details, you may now have enough details about these curtains. So, it's the right time to buy the curtains that you love the most.

FAQs About PVC Strip Curtains

1. What are PVC Strip curtains used for?

Well, PVC curtains are the best way of keeping insects, air pollutants, and pests away from your Office space. It helps you in making your life healthy, happy, and enjoyable. Apart from this, you can also use these curtains for separating a large space into different parts.

2. How effective are PVC Strip curtains?

PVC curtains are indeed quite effective mainly due to their great design. These curtains are quite efficient when it comes to keeping the temperature in your production area. These curtains are good for letting small airflow and help you keep the consistency in temperature of your Commercial Space.

Complete Guide About Choosing The Right Curtain

What To Consider Before Purchasing Your Own PVC Curtains

Before you contact a PVC curtain supplier to order your new set of strip curtains, there are a handful of things that you need to consider before placing your order. Some questions that you should ask yourself are:

Where Do I Want To Set Up The Curtains? The very first thing you should do is determine where you want your new curtains. It would be best if you thought through your worksite and decided where you want and need plastic curtains.

What Are The Dimensions Of The Areas I Want To Cover? Next, you should measure the areas that need to be covered. At Duraflex Distribution, we make all of our products ourselves. So, we will be more than happy to create your curtains to be precisely the correct width and length to fit your space perfectly.

How Thick Do I Want The Plastic Strips To Be? Plastic strip curtains come in varying degrees of thickness. The thicker the plastic, the heavier and more protective the strips will be. If you would like a specific thickness, we can make it happen.

Do I Want The Plastic To Be Clear Or Tinted? Our plastic strip curtains come in a few different colours for you to choose from. While clear plastic is a great option, you can also select a yellow tint that repels insects, a red tint that reduces light glare and more.

PVC Strip Curtain Buying Guide

A PVC strip curtain can be to provide a degree of separation between work areas, to prevent insects and pests from entering the workplace and to allow temperatures to be easily maintained. They are low cost, easy to maintain and clean and are ideal for use in cold rooms, walk in fridges and freezers and for internal and external doorways. PVC strip curtains are commonly used with walk-in fridges and freezers as a barrier to keep the heat out, while not restricting pedestrian or vehicular access.

If you are considering purchasing a PVC curtain it is important to choose the correct thickness of PVC with the right degree of overlap and appropriate fitting system. It is important that the correct curtains are ordered as the PVC is cut according to client specifications and cannot be returned and resold. It is therefore important that measurements of the height and width of the entrance are accurately recorded to ensure a perfect fit.

How to Choose the Correct PVC Strip Curtain

Our PVC strip curtains are sold in three thicknesses; heavy duty 3 and 4mm PVC strips for external entrances and cold rooms and 2mm strip curtains for interior doors. The lightest strip curtains are only suitable for pedestrian entrances and are not suitable for doors requiring vehicle access. Thicker PVC is required when there is a high temperature difference between two areas being separated.

Exterior doors require a 100% overlap between strips to provide better protection from the elements, and full overlap is recommended for entrances over 3.5 metres high. When regular fork-lift access is required it may be more practical to install sliding strip curtains. These can be easily moved aside during periods of high activity, although this type of sliding curtain requires additional space on each side of the entrance to prevent the curtains from becoming scratched.

When choosing PVC strips it is important to choose the correct fitting. Under-lintel fixings are quick and easy to install and are ideal for pedestrian entrances. Face fix is more robust and better suited for entrances requiring fork lift access.

If you are unsure which type of PVC strip curtains to purchase, consult our quick reference table below:

PVC Curtain Measurements

Location

Usage

Max Height

PVC Strip (mm)

Overlap

Freezer/Coldroom

Pedestrian

2.75M

200mm x 2mm

50%

Freezer/Coldroom

Vehicle

3.5M

300mm x 3mm

50%

Freezer/Coldroom

Vehicle

5.5M

300mm x 3mm

100%

Interior door

Pedestrian

2.75M

200mm x 2mm

50%

Interior door

Vehicle

5.5M

300mm x 3mm

50%

Interior door

Vehicle

7.6M

400mm x 4mm

50%

Exterior door

Pedestrian

2.5M

200mm x 4mm

100%

Exterior door

Vehicle

4.5M

300mm x 3mm

100%

Exterior door

Vehicle

7.5M

400mm x 4mm

100%

Maintenance and Repairs

PVC strip curtains are constructed from hard wearing PVC and should last for many years. If a strip is damaged it is easy to order replacement PVC strips. Replacement PVC strip can be purchased by the roll and then cut to the desired length.

Ordering Flexible PVC Curtain s

Before placing an order it is important to obtain accurate measurements. You need to measure the opening of the door entrance and multiply the height (drop) by the width. This will give you the door area in square metres, which should be rounded up to the nearest metre. You will need to specify these figures when you make an order in addition to the type of hanging track required.

If you are unsure what type of PVC strip curtain to purchase you should speak with our customer service team prior to making an order. PVC strips are cut to order and cannot be exchanged, so it is important that the correct measurements are provided and the right type of plastic strips are purchased.

