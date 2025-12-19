UAE Distributor AGMC Announces Recall Of Over 5,500 Geely Emgrand Vehicles

Geely headquarters in China informed UAE distributor AGMC of a fuel filler cap recall, which will affect Emgrand sedan models produced between August 3, 2023 and July 4, 2024.

Geely identified that a non-vented fuel filler cap may create vacuum pressure within the fuel system after extended periods of operation.

In extreme cases, the pressure differential could potentially deform the fuel tank and make contact with the fuel pump plunger, which creates a leakage hazard. This recall affects 5,584 units.

Owners of the affected models will need to replace the fuel filler cap. After this, AGMC's service teams will clean the carbon canister and inspect all related parts.

If the service team finds any defective parts, they will be replaced accordingly. The work will be carried at no charge to the owners, according to a statement by AGMC.