Dubai Rains: Police, Emergency Teams Work Overnight To Clear Flooded Roads, Manage Traffic

While much of Dubai slept to the sound of rain, emergency crews were on the streets, working through the night to drain flooded roads, regulate traffic and secure residential areas, according to a senior police official.

Brigadier Turki Abdulrahman bin Fares, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, told Khaleej Times that early monitoring of weather developments in neighbouring countries helped authorities prepare in advance. As conditions worsened locally, duty hours of police officers were extended and resources were scaled up accordingly, with approximately 70 per cent of patrol and rescue resources deployed across Dubai, including Hatta, to ensure public safety throughout the night.

He also offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes operations that unfolded as teams coordinated around the clock to keep the city functioning.

On the streets, police officers assisted vehicles affected by water accumulation, regulated traffic movement, managed minor incidents, and restricted access to high-risk locations such as flowing valleys, elevated terrain, and coastal areas. Emergency cases were handled through 999, while non-urgent reports were managed via 901.

Operations throughout the night were coordinated through unified command and control rooms that brought together Dubai Police with the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dewa, and the Government of Dubai Media Office. The approach ensured shared awareness, coordinated action, and clear communication with the public as conditions evolved, the officer said.

The priority through the night, Brigadier bin Fares said, was protecting lives, restoring traffic flow on key routes, securing residential neighbourhoods, clearing affected locations, and enforcing public safety guidance. The public alert system was activated to keep residents informed, helping ensure a smooth return to normal activity by morning.

As conditions escalated, routine patrol duties shifted to targeted safety deployment. Police teams were positioned across major roads, residential areas, valleys, mountainous locations in Hatta, and areas prone to water accumulation. In parallel, 22 specialised rescue teams - comprising 13 land teams and nine marine teams along the coastline - were deployed across the emirate to ensure rapid response where required.

Coordination continued at ground level throughout the night, with field updates shared in real time with drainage and traffic partners. Police teams supported response units as needed, while close coordination with community managements helped regulate access, support residents, and address local concerns. All efforts were aligned with the Dubai Resilience Centre to ensure a unified and effective response.

Operational decisions were continuously adjusted based on live field updates, meteorological data, and direct coordination with control centres, he said. Prior planning, coordination meetings, and joint exercises ensured teams were able to respond efficiently as situations changed on the ground.

From the perspective of officers on patrol, effective teamwork was the decisive factor, Brigadier bin Fares said. Strong cooperation between police officers, specialised units, partner entities, and communication teams enabled rapid response, clear public messaging, and effective risk management - helping ensure all areas of Dubai, including Hatta, remained safe.