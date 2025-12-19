Missionirnewsbreaks Plum Acquisition Corp. IV. (NASDAQ: PLMK) Signs LOI With American Critical Resources To Advance U.S. Energy And Critical Minerals Supply

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ: PLMK) announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with American Critical Resources, a subsidiary of Controlled Thermal Resources Holdings Inc., for a proposed business combination aimed at accelerating the development of a strategically significant U.S.-based geothermal energy and critical minerals platform. The transaction would bring American Critical Resources public on a national securities exchange and support advancement of CTR's Hell's Kitchen project at California's Salton Sea, a globally significant geothermal lithium resource. The project is designed to deliver renewable baseload power alongside large-scale domestic lithium production, with additional upside from the potential recovery of other critical minerals identified as vital to U.S. energy security, manufacturing, and defense.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: PLMK) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by an experienced team with a track record of sourcing and executing complex public-market transactions, Plum IV aims to identify companies positioned to deliver long-term value through technological advancements, disruptive business models, and secular long-term trends.

