Jharkhand SHOCKER! Army Jawan Accused Of Raping 22-Year-Old Woman At Ranchi Railway Station

An Army jawan has been arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi after being accused of raping a 22-year-old woman at a railway station. The incident has caused shock and anger, as the accused was on official duty at the time of the alleged crime.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Tatisilwai Railway Station, located on the outskirts of Ranchi. The woman was waiting to board a train to Ranchi when the incident reportedly occurred.

Rape inside empty coach of train

According to officials, the incident happened around 5:30 pm. The accused jawan, aged 42, allegedly took the woman to an empty coach of a train standing at the station. Inside the coach, he allegedly raped her.

The jawan was posted to guard a defence logistics train at the station. Officials said he was on duty at the time of the incident and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Accused identified and posting details

The accused is a resident of the Sarha police station area in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. He is posted with the Army's 42 Medium Regiment, which is based in Patiala, Punjab.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials confirmed that the accused was part of the security deployment at the station when the incident occurred.

Officials said that people present at the railway station heard the woman's cries for help. Passengers and locals gathered quickly and raised an alarm.

After receiving the alert, railway police rushed to the spot. The accused jawan attempted to flee the scene but was caught. During the attempt to escape, he suffered injuries.

Police action and court proceedings

An FIR has been registered based on the woman's statement. Police confirmed that the accused was produced before a court on Friday. The court forwarded him to judicial custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said further action will be taken based on evidence and legal procedures.

