Investornewsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Dysprosium Oxide Meets Automotive QA/QC Standards

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), announced that its high-purity dysprosium oxide has successfully passed all initial purity and quality assurance and quality control benchmarks of a major South Korean automotive manufacturer for use in downstream rare earth permanent magnet production. The qualification marks a significant milestone in the company's critical materials strategy, validating its ability to produce separated heavy rare earth oxides from monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, and follows the company's earlier qualification of neodymium-praseodymium oxide for magnet applications. Energy Fuels reported it has produced approximately 29 kilograms of dysprosium oxide at pilot scale to date, achieving 99.9% purity, exceeding automotive specifications and underscoring its role in strengthening U.S. and allied rare earth supply chains amid ongoing global supply constraints.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical materials company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three (3) heavy mineral sands projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol“UUUU,” and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“EFR.” For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit

