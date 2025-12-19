Egypt Demands 'Immediate' Israeli Withdrawal From All Lebanese Territory

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Friday demanded the“immediate and unconditional” withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Lebanese territories, affirming Cairo's total support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend state authority across the country.

During high-level talks in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President General Joseph Aoun, Madbouly stressed the necessity of respecting the agreement on the cessation of hostilities and implementing relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. He praised the steps taken by the Lebanese government to restore the effectiveness of state institutions, primarily the Lebanese Army, to secure civil peace and national stability.

“Egypt views Lebanon as a fundamental pillar of stability in the Arab Mashreq,” Madbouly said, reiterating Cairo's rejection of repeated Israeli violations and the occupation of parts of southern Lebanon. He added that a strong state and inclusive legitimacy constitute the primary guarantees for stability.

The visit comes as the Israeli military continues to conduct raids and maintain control over five sites in the south, despite a United States-mediated ceasefire between Beirut and Tel Aviv that took effect in November 2024. Madbouly stated that Egypt's support aims to enable the Lebanese Army and national institutions to implement Resolution 1701, ensuring that weapons remain solely in the hands of official state institutions and rejecting any threat to Lebanese stability.







Lebanese Prime Minister Salam described the relationship between the two nations as a“shared history” rather than a mere exchange of interests. He highlighted the importance of Egyptian efforts to end the Israeli occupation, stop ongoing hostilities, and secure the release of prisoners. Salam also noted Madbouly's interest in meeting economic bodies to bolster cooperation between the Egyptian and Lebanese private sectors.

On the economic front, Madbouly expressed Egypt's readiness to participate in Lebanon's reconstruction, specifically within the infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and health sectors. He reaffirmed commitments to assist Lebanon with gas and electricity supplies and discussed developing cooperation in renewable energy.

The two countries recently signed 15 agreements covering trade, investment, food security, food safety, electricity, renewable energy, industry, petroleum, gas, and reconstruction during the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee held in Cairo last month.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, receiving Madbouly at the Baabda Palace, expressed his appreciation for President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's commitment to Lebanon's security and progress. He emphasised the importance of activating the recently signed memorandums of understanding to serve the interests of both nations, while expressing his hope for the restoration of peace and security in the region.

Madbouly described the visit as a message of political support for Lebanon during a“delicate stage,” noting the”distinguished level” of bilateral relations and the momentum of coordination at the presidential and ministerial levels.