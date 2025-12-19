National Boxing Team Claims Gold Medals In Germany

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The U-17 European Boxing Championship has wrapped up in Keinbaum, Germany, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team secured 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals, finishing strong in a competition with 382 athletes from 29 countries.

In the final, Guler Huseynova (48 kg) faced Asmin Çabas from Turkiye. The winner of the CIS Games added the European Championship title to her achievements, defeating her opponent 5:0 (29:26, 29:26, 30:25, 30:25, 28:27) and bringing the Azerbaijani anthem to Germany's podium.

Kardash Rahimov (46 kg) followed in his teammate's footsteps, claiming victory at the European Championship after winning the CIS Games. He triumphed over Iuseim Birham-Pasa of Romania 3:2 (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 27:30, 28:29) in a thrilling final to win the gold medal.

The other members of the Azerbaijani team, Shahin Aslanov (60 kg) and Shukar Aliyev (75 kg), each earned silver medals at the European Championship.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.