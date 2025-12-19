Serial Device Server Market To Reach USD 400.96 Million By 2030 Rising Legacy Connectivity And Iiot Adoption Drive Market Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Serial Device Server Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Serial Device Server Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Serial Device Server Market Overview

The global serial device server market is projected to grow from USD 305.19 million in 2025 to USD 400.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the ongoing need to connect legacy RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 equipment to modern Ethernet-based networks across industrial and commercial settings. Manufacturers in automotive, food processing, and discrete manufacturing industries are extending the life of legacy assets while integrating them into digital workflows, enabling cost-effective cloud analytics and operational monitoring.

Key Trends Shaping the Serial Device Server Market

Industry 4.0 and IIoT Adoption: Smart factories require low-latency data collection from legacy PLCs, motion drives, and barcode scanners. Serial device servers with dual Gigabit NICs, MQTT brokers, and REST APIs allow seamless integration into MES and cloud dashboards without re-engineering existing systems.

Legacy Equipment Connectivity in Brownfield Projects: Facilities in the U.S. and Europe are modernizing incrementally, preferring ruggedized DIN-rail servers over complete replacement of high-value turbines and control panels.

Ethernet Transition in Utilities and Transport: Grid operators and rail networks are migrating serial SCADA links to Ethernet-based systems. Fiber-ready serial servers extend RS-485 telemetry over long distances, enabling centralized monitoring.

Remote Management and Predictive Maintenance: LTE and NB-IoT enabled device servers support remote monitoring in mining, agriculture, and utilities. By streaming data to cloud platforms, organizations reduce downtime, improve asset efficiency, and maintain operational continuity, positively influencing the serial device server market share.

Serial Device Server Market Segmentation

By Port Count: 1-Port, 2-Port, 4-Port, 8-Port, 16-Port, 32-Port and Above

By Connectivity Type: Wired Ethernet, Wireless (Wi-Fi), Cellular / LTE, Serial-over-USB

By Serial Protocol Support: RS-232, RS-422, RS-485, Multi-protocol (MEI)

By Form Factor: DIN-Rail Mount, Rack-Mount, Embedded / Board-Level, Panel Mount

By Industry Vertical: Industrial Automation, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and POS, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Building Automation and HVAC, Other Industry Verticals

Key Players in the Serial Device Server Market

Moxa Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Lantronix Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Perle Systems Ltd.

HMS Networks

Conclusion

The serial device server market is set to witness steady growth through 2030, fueled by the ongoing need to integrate legacy devices into Ethernet and cloud-based systems. Rising adoption of IIoT, smart factory initiatives, and remote asset management solutions will sustain demand, while industrial modernization projects in energy, healthcare, and manufacturing continue to rely on device servers.

