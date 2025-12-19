MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SerpApi Expands Its Platform with New AI Search Data Capabilities for Businesses

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - SerpApi announced the expansion of its search data platform with new AI-focused capabilities designed to help businesses access, monitor, and analyze AI-generated search results in real time.







The latest release strengthens SerpApi's infrastructure for developers and enterprises building AI-driven applications that rely on timely, publicly available search data.

According to Alaa Abdulridha, engineering director at SerpApi, the new expansion is a response to a shift in market expectations.

"There's a growing expectation that data powering modern applications reflects what's happening right now," he says. "As AI and analytics move closer to real-world decision-making, access to timely, publicly available data has become increasingly important for relevance and accuracy."

For eight years, SerpApi has served the global AI infrastructure market.

Developers are increasingly turning to the company to harness the power of its extensive APIs. By providing essential search-data infrastructure, the company has emerged as a strong partner in this rapidly growing market.

The company as of today provides real-time, structured access to publicly available search results across more than 50 specialized APIs. These include leading global search engines, AI-powered search platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, content platforms, and large-scale retail and local data sources.

Instead of HTML, developers receive back clean JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) responses, with an average response time of under a second and backed up by a 99.95 percent service-level agreement.

The new product releases underscore how SerpApi is keeping up with breakneck market demands.

The firm's Travel Explore API offers rich destination data, for example, including flights, hotels, coordinates, airports, and imagery, opening new possibilities for travel intelligence and planning systems.

Its Shopping Filters API provides access to the full range of shopping filters, enabling in-depth product analysis and comparison.

And new endpoints for public reviews and retail data sources further expand the firm's coverage of commerce and local intelligence.

It must be acknowledged that getting the right kind of data to the developers who need it is increasingly complex. Large language models need real-time access to the same types of data used by modern search platforms to stay ahead of the pack.

Modern AI systems rely on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), autonomous agents, and search-powered assistants to gather the data to craft their responses. They often rely on public search-engine results to do this, as the data is constantly refreshed, making it relevant and valuable.

Gaining access to that data is a headache to say the least, as search engines can change their layouts without warning. Associated HTML structures also shift, the search engine's anti-bot protections are updated, and results can also vary according to geography, language, and even by device. Some organizations have developed their own in-house tools to collect and process this data, but creating and maintaining these platforms can require a dedicated team and be quite expensive. This is where SerpApi has stepped in to fill a market need.

Its engineering director Abdulridha works tirelessly with SerpApi's team of 33 engineers to provide the resources to support the company's many clients, which are increasingly choosing SerpApi as a partner to reduce internal costs, favoring more stable, externally managed data pipelines.

"At SerpApi, we focus on continuously expanding and maintaining our API ecosystem so developers can reliably access public web data as search platforms evolve," Abdulridha says. "That long-term maintenance work is critical for teams building products that depend on stable data pipelines."

Public search data is strategic infrastructure for the AI era. As companies jockey to stay ahead in the AI race, many are turning to SerpApi's platform to deliver understanding, clarity, and consistency.

About SerpApi

SerpApi is a leading provider of search data and web data extraction solutions, offering a suite of APIs that enable organizations to access critical public web data efficiently and reliably. SerpApi supports open-source software and maintains developer libraries for data access, testing, and AI workflows, including nokolexbor, turbo_tests, and serpapis-ai-image-classifier.

For more information about SerpApi, please visit or reach out at ....

