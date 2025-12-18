Power Minister Sans Control Over Power: CM

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha continues to exercise control over several key institutions and sectors that, according to him, should legally fall under the elected government.

“While the LG publicly says he is responsible only for security and law and order, the reality on the ground is different,” Omar said, adding that the working relationship between the elected government and the LG administration differs from its engagement with the Government of India.

“The Centre has largely been cooperative with us, but several key institutions have still not been transferred to the elected government,” he said.

Referring to the Power sector, Omar said,“I am the Power Minister, but I have no control over the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation.” He noted that during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister, he was also the chairman of the Corporation,“but even today the chairmanship continues to remain with the LG despite an elected government being in place.”

On higher education institutions, Omar said,“The statutes of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology clearly state that the Chief Minister should be their Chancellor. Yet, these positions have not been transferred so far.”

He also criticised the LG administration for retaining control over the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.“Even though the Cultural Department is with the elected government, the LG continues to function as the Chairman of the Academy,” he said.

Raising concerns over the Information Department, Omar said,“An IAS officer has been appointed as Director Information and Public Relations even though the post belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services cadre. This effectively denies the elected government control over the department.”