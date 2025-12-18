China's Three Major Sign & Display Exhibitions: What Makes Each One Different? Which Show Should Customers Choose?

As a seasoned exhibitor with 19 years of experience attending all three shows, I'm breaking down their unique strengths, target audiences, and 2026 dates to help you plan a high-impact sourcing trip.

Whether you're a distributor, manufacturer, or buyer, this guide will ensure you maximize your time, budget, and business opportunities in China. Key Exhibition Dates (Mark Your Calendar!)

First, let's lock in the critical dates to avoid missing out:

APPEXPO – Shanghai: March 4–7, 2026;SIGN CHINA – Shanghai: September 15–17, 2026;DPS / D·PES – Guangzhou: March 11–13, 2026;All three events cover the sign and advertising industry, but each caters to distinct needs-read on to find which aligns with your sourcing goals.

1. APPEXPO (Shanghai): The“Big, Wide, Comprehensive” Global Hub

With decades of history, APPEXPO is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive advertising & printing expos-a must-visit for buyers seeking scale, diversity, and export-ready partners.

Core Highlights

Scale: Extra-large (the biggest of the three)

Exhibitor Focus:

Heavy machinery: digital printers, UV printers, textile printers, CNC, and laser machines materials: Banner media, vinyl, fabrics, and sublimation media industry coverage: Signage systems, signboards, POP displays, and more mix: Mostly northern China and Yangtze River Delta (Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai) manufacturers-many with extensive export experience Profile: High volume of international buyers from the EU and North America (ideal for Western market-focused distributors).

Who Should Attend?

Buyers searching for industrial printers or cutting-edge printing technology sourcing large-format materials, signs, or display equipment with top-tier quality wanting a one-stop overview of the entire advertising/printing industry.

Final Verdict

APPEXPO is all about breadth and depth-perfect if you want to compare multiple suppliers, explore new technologies, and connect with export-savvy manufacturers in one venue.

2. SIGN CHINA (Shanghai): The“LED + Signage Hardware” SpecialistOriginally launched in Guangzhou (China's LED production hub) before relocating to Shanghai, SIGN CHINA is synonymous with LED displays and illuminated signage-while still offering a robust range of complementary products.

Core Highlights

Scale: Medium-large

Exhibitor Focus:

LED expertise: LED display screens, modules, power supplies, and controllers signage: Lightbox systems, illuminated sign components, and digital signage products: Signage systems, POP displays, digital inkjet equipment, and printing consumables mix: Yangtze River Delta and Guangdong manufacturers (some without export experience-great for custom or niche requests).Visitor Profile: Heavy international attendance from Oceania, South Asia, and Africa (a legacy of its Guangzhou roots).

Who Should Attend?

Buyers looking for LED displays, digital signage, lightboxes, or sign hardware components focusing on retail signage, illuminated signs, or display systems targeting emerging markets (South Asia, Africa, and Oceania) with LED-focused products.

Final Verdict

SIGN CHINA is your go-to if LED and illuminated signage are core to your sourcing needs-you'll find specialized suppliers and competitive pricing for these high-demand categories.

3. DPS / D·PES (Guangzhou): The“Regional & Cost-Efficient” Sourcing Gem

Based in Guangzhou's manufacturing cluster, DPS (also called D·PES) is a practical, buyer-friendly expo designed for small-to-medium (SM) buyers and cost-conscious distributors.

Core Highlights

Scale: Medium (intimate, easy to navigate)

Exhibitor Focus:

Practical equipment: Printing equipment, production machines, and digital printing consumables expertise: Mostly Guangdong-based small/medium manufacturers (direct sourcing = lower costs).Some exhibitors without export experience-ideal for flexible, small-volume orders Profile: High number of international buyers from Oceania, South Asia, and Africa (perfect for budget-focused emerging market sourcing).

Who Should Attend?

SM-sized or entry-level buyers aiming to source affordably or place quick/small-volume orders and medium distributors seeking cost-effective equipment and direct local manufacturers who prefer a less crowded, more focused sourcing experience.

Final Verdict

DPS is all about value and accessibility-if you're looking to cut costs, connect with local Guangdong manufacturers, or test small orders, this is the expo for you.

Which Expo Is Right for You? Which Expo Is Right for You? (Quick Comparison)