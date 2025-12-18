Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
About Donegal Group Inc.
Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).
The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to its agents, customers and employees.
Investor Relations Contact
Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail: ...
