US House Rejects Limiting Trump’s Military Actions in Venezuela
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives has dismissed attempts to restrict President Donald Trump’s military operations targeting Venezuela, turning down two Democrat-sponsored resolutions designed to curb the administration’s use of armed force.
These initiatives were proposed under the War Powers Resolution, a law that empowers legislators to contest military activities not formally sanctioned by Congress.
The first resolution aimed to stop ongoing US strikes against vessels the Trump administration has labeled as cartel-linked or “narcoterrorist” in the Caribbean Sea. The measure was defeated with a 210–216 vote, failing to reach a majority despite strong Democratic backing and a few Republican dissenters.
A second resolution sought to prevent any new military operations “within or against Venezuela” unless explicitly approved by Congress through a declaration of war or formal authorization. This proposal was narrowly rejected in a 211–213 vote.
These decisions leave President Trump unrestricted in continuing US maritime strikes and pursuing additional initiatives related to his pressure campaign on Caracas, including actions connected to Washington’s recently declared blockade on Venezuelan oil exports.
