Modi Calls for Global South Unity During Ethiopia Visit
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged nations of the Global South to unite and assert a more influential role in international decision-making during his visit to Ethiopia. While in the African nation, he signed new agreements to enhance collaboration in areas such as trade and security.
Modi spoke to lawmakers in Addis Ababa on Wednesday following discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
“Indeed, solidarity is a strength and cooperation is power. And today, as nations of the Global South, as ancient civilizations, as friends, India and Ethiopia are standing together,” Modi told the parliament.
He emphasized that the Global South is taking charge of its own destiny and noted that Addis Ababa and New Delhi share a “vision of a world where the Global South rises not against anyone, but for everyone.”
The prime minister also urged reforms in global institutions to reflect contemporary realities, cautioning that the “world cannot move forward if its system remains locked in the past.”
This marks Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia and the second leg of his three-nation tour, following Jordan and preceding Oman. Earlier this year, he traveled to Ghana and Namibia and later went to South Africa for the G20 leaders’ summit, as New Delhi worked to strengthen connections across Africa.
During his two-day state visit, which began on Tuesday, India and Ethiopia agreed to collaborate on customs, digital initiatives, and peacekeeping, in addition to establishing a data center for the Foreign Ministry of Africa’s second-most populous nation.
