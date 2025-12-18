Captain Connor Macleod Of RI Highlights Mental Health, Addiction Awareness, And Youth Support In New Featured Interview

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Rhode Island mariner and charter captain Connor MacLeod is using his latest spotlight interview to call attention to an issue close to his heart: addiction awareness, mental health support, and the need for early intervention for at-risk youth.







In the newly published feature article, MacLeod reflects on his maritime career, his leadership in the local fishing community, and the personal experiences that drive his philanthropic work. The interview also highlights the emotional origins of the Dennis Fitz Foundation, which he founded in 2014 following the loss of a close friend to addiction.

“Losing Dennis changed me forever,” MacLeod said in the interview.“You don't forget something like that. You don't move past it-you move with it. It pushed me to do something that might help someone else before it's too late.”

Raising Awareness After a Preventable Loss

The U.S. continues to face rising challenges around addiction and overdose. According to the CDC, more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2023, marking one of the highest totals ever recorded. More than 70% of these deaths involved synthetic opioids.

MacLeod believes community awareness and earlier support can change lives.

“Most people don't realize how fast addiction can take hold, or how quietly someone can be struggling,” he said.“It's not about judging people. It's about showing them that they matter and that help is real.”

Through the Dennis Fitz Foundation, MacLeod has spent the past decade raising funds for addiction-prevention programs and awareness efforts throughout Rhode Island.

Connecting Youth With New Experiences

In the interview, MacLeod also spoke about the importance of giving young people-especially those in foster care-positive experiences outside their daily environment. Every year, he donates multiple fishing trips for foster boys at no cost.

“A day on the water can change a kid's outlook, even if only for a moment,” he said.“When a kid who's had a hard life reels in a fish, you can see something shift. It's pride. It's freedom. Sometimes it's the first thing they feel proud of.”

Research supports this connection. Studies from the National CASA Association show that children in foster care who have access to enrichment activities are significantly more likely to show improvements in emotional regulation, confidence, and long-term stability.

“These are kids who deserve to feel normal,” MacLeod added.“They deserve to feel like someone cares enough to show up for them.”

A Leader in Rhode Island's Fishing Community

The feature article also highlights MacLeod's long maritime career-from commercial fishing to tugboat work to becoming one of Rhode Island's most recognized charter captains. But he makes it clear that leadership isn't only about business.

“You have to use whatever platform you have to do something good with it,” he said.“For me, that means helping kids and speaking openly about addiction so people understand it can happen to anyone.”

Tall Tailz Charters has donated six to seven charters annually to fundraisers and community events. MacLeod also uses speaking engagements, magazine articles, and his public platform to push for more openness around mental health and addiction recovery.

A Call to Action:“You Don't Need a Foundation to Make a Difference”

MacLeod hopes his story encourages others to take simple steps in their own communities.

“You don't need a big organization or a ton of money to have an impact,” he said.“You can check in on someone, offer a ride to a meeting, take a kid fishing, or just show up. Small things matter. They add up.”

His message is direct: If more people took small actions, fewer tragedies would go unnoticed.

“We lose too many good people because they feel alone,” MacLeod said.“If you can be the person who makes someone feel seen, do it. You might change their life.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Connor MacLeod RI

Connor MacLeod is a lifelong Rhode Island mariner and the owner/operator of Tall Tailz Charters in Newport. A former commercial fisherman, rescue boat captain, and tugboat officer, he is widely recognized in the Northeast fishing community for his expertise, leadership, and record-breaking tautog catches. MacLeod is also the founder of the Dennis Fitz Foundation, supporting addiction awareness and prevention programs across Rhode Island.

