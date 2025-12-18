403
China Protests U.S. Arms Packages for Taiwan
(MENAFN) China issued a forceful warning Thursday that massive American weapons transfers to Taiwan authorized by President Donald Trump's administration threaten regional stability, pledging decisive action to protect its territorial claims.
Beijing's sharp response followed Wednesday's announcement by the Trump administration of eight new military aid packages for Taiwan exceeding $11 billion in total value.
The arms transfers "seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, gravely infringes upon China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, severely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, and sends a seriously wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun declared during a press briefing, a state-run news agency reported.
Beijing maintains staunch opposition to the weapons sale. "firmly opposes and strongly condemns this," and "will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity," Guo stated.
The spokesman dismissed military procurement as a viable strategy for Taiwan's independence advocates.
Acquiring armaments "will not save the doomed fate of 'Taiwan independence'; it will only accelerate pushing the Taiwan Straits toward heightened military danger and the risk of war," he added.
Guo delivered an unmistakable message regarding Beijing's determination. "No one should underestimate the firm resolve and strong capability of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Guo said, urging Washington to "immediately stop the dangerous act of arming Taiwan."
