ACI Launches Export Workshop For Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) held a specialised workshop on Tuesday to support women-led industrial companies in expanding their exports.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the Business and Professional Women Association (BPWA), and the Jordan Customs Department, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The workshop brought together 25 representatives from women-owned or managed companies, and focused on building practical knowledge of export procedures, understanding market requirements and leveraging export opportunities to boost competitiveness and business growth.

Participants explored "key" topics including; the use of export statistics in strategic decision-making, compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks and the essential documentation for international trade.

The session also stressed on the Jordan Customs "Jordan Trade Facilitation Portal," designed to simplify export processes and provide easy access to up-to-date rules and requirements.

This initiative is part of the Chamber's broader efforts to promote exports and market access and falls under the "Innovative Private Sector Development Approaches for Employment Promotion" project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).