Iran Security Chief Visits Oman After Talks With US

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN - The secretary of Iran's top security body was visiting Oman on Tuesday, days after a new round of talks was held in Muscat between officials from Washington and Tehran.

Ali Larijani, who heads the Supreme National Security Council, was set to hold talks with Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

They would discuss the latest regional and international developments as well as economic cooperation between Iran and Oman, the news agency said.

Larijani will then head to Qatar, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei.

The trip comes after Iran and the United States resumed dialogue in Oman on Friday for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June, which was briefly joined by the US military.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said he would prioritise discussions on negotiations with Iran when he meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week.

"On this trip we will discuss a range of issues: Gaza, the region, but of course first and foremost the negotiations with Iran. I will present to the President our views regarding the principles for the negotiations," Netanyahu said before heading to the United States, where he will meet Trump on Wednesday.

Their meeting comes days after arch-foes Iran and the United States held talks in Oman last week, after which Trump said another round of negotiations would follow.