NATO allies agree to common-funded budgets for 2026
(MENAFN) NATO member states have finalized their common-funded budgets for 2026, agreeing on increased spending to enhance the alliance’s readiness and military capabilities.
Under the agreement, NATO’s civil budget for 2026 will be €528.2 million ($623 million), while the military budget will total €2.42 billion. The decision was confirmed Tuesday during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council.
In a statement, NATO said the 2026 budgets will support critical capabilities and improve overall readiness, making the alliance “stronger, fairer and more lethal.” The funding is intended to advance NATO’s military adaptation, enhance interoperability among member forces, and bolster efforts in crisis prevention, management, and cooperative security.
The budget will also continue to finance the integrated NATO Command Structure, NATO-led training exercises, alliance operations and missions, and capacity-building initiatives for partner nations.
