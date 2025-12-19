If This Is Aging, I'll Take It, Says Actress Vijayalakshmi

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 19(IANS) Stating that when people warned her about forties, nobody warned her about the freedom, the clarity and the strength that one got, well known actress Vijayalakshmi has now said that if this was aging she'd take it.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself being fit, the actress wrote, "They warned me about my 40s. Nobody warned me about the freedom. The clarity strength. Best headspace. Best shape."

She went on to say, "Doing everything I postponed in my 20s. Without permission,

Without apology. If this is“aging”... I'll take it. #earned #not #given #happy #soul."

The actress, whose performance in the recently released Tamil family entertainer 'Middle Class' came in for much praise, is known to often share her thoughts and observations with her followers on Instagram.

In fact, earlier this year, the actress, in another touching post on Instagram, had narrated how her young son had floored her with his answer to her question on what God was.

Recalling an incident that had happened some time ago, Vijayalakshmi said, "Flu got us all... we quarantined ourselves. Routines paused. Homebound. With steams and soups, kashayams and comfort food, healing is in full swing. But the silver lining was introducing Nilan to some of life's beautiful movies."

The actress admitted that getting her son to sit through a slow paced Tamil film wasn't easy but she made it work.

"So, yesterday, it was 'Kannathil Muthamittal'. And today, it was 'Anbe Sivam'. You can't find a better movie partner than Nilan. He gives in to every emotion. When he knows something's about to pull him deep, that kutty puppy crawls into me, leans against my chest, wraps my arms around him, like it is the safest place in the world and then, he's ready for the rollercoaster," she said.

"When Anbe Sivam ended, he sat in silence. The whole idea was to teach him that love is God. So, I checked... 'What is God Kanna?' He kissed me on the cheek and said, 'It's you ma... You are love. Love is God. So, you are God.' That answer was out of syllabus but mommy gave full marks."

Vijayalakshmi ended the post saying, "This mommy does not believe in Grammar. She's not bothered about his A+. Not even if he grows into a wanderlust soul, or a businessman with a mansion full of lamborghinis. She only cares about the kind of human being he becomes, the happiness he carries, in every inhale and exhale. Because this specially curated conditioning for my Nila is my only true payback to the universe that has always given me everything even before I asked."