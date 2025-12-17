CPN-UML Convention Voting Begins In Kathmandu After EVM Glitch Delay

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 17 (ANI): Voting at the 11th General Convention of the CPN-UML, led by former Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli, began in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

Voting Delayed by Technical Glitch

The election process, which had been postponed multiple times since Monday, started about an hour later than scheduled due to a technical glitch in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Electronic voting machines are being used for the polls. The convention has a total of 2,263 delegates, and technicians estimate that it will take around 30 minutes for each delegate to cast a vote.

Polling was initially scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Tuesday, but had to be deferred, UML General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel said. The delay was caused by technical issues with the EVMs, forcing delegates to disperse from the queues at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu on Tuesday evening. The faction led by Ishwar Pokhrel, who has challenged Oli's leadership, had opposed voting during nighttime hours. Ahead of the postponement, party chair Oli and senior vice-chair Pokhrel held discussions on the issue.

High-Stakes Leadership Contest

A total of 2,263 delegates are participating in the election. As many as 11 candidates have been elected unopposed, while the candidacies of two others were scrapped for violating party norms. Delegates will elect 301 central committee members representing various groups, geographies and clusters.

Oli Faces Challenge for Top Post

Oli, who is seeking a third consecutive term as party chair, is being challenged by Ishwar Pokhrel. Oli loyalist Shankar Pokhrel is contesting for a second term as general secretary and faces a challenge from Surendra Pandey. Both Oli and Ishwar Pokhrel have fielded separate panels of candidates for all posts.

Ishwar Pokhrel is backed by former President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who is considered influential within the party, with strong support bases in Koshi, Bagmati and Sudurpaschim provinces, according to UML leaders. Pandey is also seen as a strong contender for the general secretary's post.

Internal Rifts Weaken Oli Camp

Several senior leaders close to Oli have revolted and joined the Pokhrel camp. As a result, party insiders expect a mixed outcome in both office-bearer positions and the central committee.

Oli's popularity took a hit after he led the UML-Congress coalition government for more than a year since July last year. He was ousted from power three months ago following the September Gen Z-led movement.

Party insiders say Oli's efforts to sideline rivals within the UML, including Bhandari, Ishwar Pokhrel and their supporters, during the selection of convention delegates further weakened his position ahead of the 11th General Convention. Even leaders from Oli's own faction have defied the candidate list prepared by him. Some have contested as independents, while others have shifted allegiance to Ishwar Pokhrel's group.

Close Contest Expected

Although many UML leaders believe Oli remains in a relatively strong position, the contest for the general secretary's post between Shankar Pokhrel and Pandey is expected to be close. Critics within the party have described Shankar Pokhrel's performance as general secretary as "average". Some Oli supporters have indicated that he may not receive full backing from the Oli camp. Vice-chair Bishnu Paudel and Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali had reportedly wanted a change, but Oli did not agree.

On Monday and Tuesday, thousands of UML leaders and cadres gathered around the Bhrikutimandap area for campaign activities. Streets leading to the venue were littered with pamphlets, posters, banners and other campaign materials. Candidates have also been seeking support through social media and mobile text messages. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)