403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump signs new proclamation tightening US entry restrictions
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump issued a new proclamation on Tuesday tightening restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals into the United States, citing concerns tied to national security, according to official statements.
Under the directive, the U.S. is imposing full entry bans and travel limitations on citizens from five additional countries—Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria—expanding an earlier list that already included 12 nations. With the exception of Syria, all newly added countries are located in Africa.
The order also extends complete entry restrictions to individuals traveling with documents issued by the Palestinian Authority, as outlined in the proclamation.
In addition, two countries—Laos and Sierra Leone—have been moved from partial limitations to full entry restrictions. Meanwhile, partial travel limits remain in effect for nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela.
The proclamation further introduces partial restrictions on citizens from 15 more countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, the Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. These measures apply both to immigrants and to nonimmigrants seeking entry under certain visa categories, including business, tourism, education, and exchange programs.
One notable adjustment involves Turkmenistan. The administration removed limits on nonimmigrant visas for its nationals, citing improved cooperation with U.S. authorities as well as progress in identity verification and information-sharing practices. However, restrictions on immigrant visas for Turkmen citizens will remain in place.
Officials stated that the new entry rules are scheduled to take effect on January 1.
“It is the President’s duty to take action to ensure that those seeking to enter our country will not harm the American people,” the proclamation states.
Under the directive, the U.S. is imposing full entry bans and travel limitations on citizens from five additional countries—Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria—expanding an earlier list that already included 12 nations. With the exception of Syria, all newly added countries are located in Africa.
The order also extends complete entry restrictions to individuals traveling with documents issued by the Palestinian Authority, as outlined in the proclamation.
In addition, two countries—Laos and Sierra Leone—have been moved from partial limitations to full entry restrictions. Meanwhile, partial travel limits remain in effect for nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela.
The proclamation further introduces partial restrictions on citizens from 15 more countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, the Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. These measures apply both to immigrants and to nonimmigrants seeking entry under certain visa categories, including business, tourism, education, and exchange programs.
One notable adjustment involves Turkmenistan. The administration removed limits on nonimmigrant visas for its nationals, citing improved cooperation with U.S. authorities as well as progress in identity verification and information-sharing practices. However, restrictions on immigrant visas for Turkmen citizens will remain in place.
Officials stated that the new entry rules are scheduled to take effect on January 1.
“It is the President’s duty to take action to ensure that those seeking to enter our country will not harm the American people,” the proclamation states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment