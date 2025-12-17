Environmental Building Designs Expands Into Full Architectural Services On The Sunshine Coast

MENAFN - GetNews)



SUNSHINE COAST, Queensland - December 16, 2025 - Environmental Building Designs has formally expanded its service offering to include full architectural services, responding to growing demand for sustainable, architect-led design and a more integrated design-to-construction pathway. While the services are already available, the Sunshine Coast-based firm is now bringing broader awareness to the evolution as part of its strategic growth from a traditional building design company into a full architectural design provider.

The expansion positions Environmental Building Designs to deliver architectural services on the Sunshine Coast and beyond, offering clients a streamlined approach that combines architectural expertise with practical buildability and environmental performance. The move reflects shifting market expectations as homeowners, developers, and commercial clients increasingly seek sustainable outcomes, clearer cost control, and fewer handovers throughout the design and construction process.

“Our clients are looking for more than drawings, they want clarity, confidence, and designs that genuinely work in the real world,” said Kaarlo Pesu, CEO of Environmental Building Designs.“By offering architectural services, we're able to guide projects from concept through construction with a stronger focus on sustainability, approvals, and buildability, while keeping design intent and cost aligned from the outset.”

Environmental Building Designs' architectural services are built around an integrated delivery model that brings architectural design, council approval expertise, and construction awareness into a single workflow. This approach is designed to reduce common project challenges such as redesigns, approval delays, and budget overruns, while supporting environmentally responsive design outcomes tailored to each site.

The firm's transition into architecture has been driven by increased demand for sustainable architectural design, particularly in coastal and environmentally sensitive regions such as the Sunshine Coast. Clients are seeking homes and buildings that respond to climate, orientation, and lifestyle needs, while also meeting evolving regulatory and environmental standards.

By combining architect-led design with hands-on experience in building design and construction coordination, Environmental Building Designs aims to bridge the gap that often exists between concept and delivery. The result is a more cohesive process that supports long-term performance, energy efficiency, and practical construction outcomes.

“An integrated pathway allows us to think holistically about how a building performs, not just on paper, but over its entire lifespan,” Pesu said.“That includes sustainability, liveability, and ensuring the design can be delivered efficiently without compromising intent.”

While the architectural services are available Australia-wide, Environmental Building Designs is initially focusing on the Sunshine Coast, where demand for sustainable, architect-led solutions continues to grow. The company is also expanding its reach across Queensland, supporting residential and commercial projects through both local and remote delivery models.

The architectural services complement the firm's existing capabilities, enabling Environmental Building Designs to support projects ranging from bespoke homes to larger-scale developments, with a consistent emphasis on environmental responsibility and integrated project delivery.

About Environmental Building Designs

Environmental Building Designs is an Australian architectural design and building design firm delivering sustainable, practical, and build-ready solutions for residential and commercial projects. Based on the Sunshine Coast, the company provides architect-led design services with a strong focus on environmental performance, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration from concept through construction. Environmental Building Designs works with clients across Queensland and Australia to create efficient, site-responsive buildings that balance design integrity with real-world buildability.

