The Wistar Institute Receives Exceptional Rating In Renewal Of Its Cancer Center Support Grant

The State's only National Cancer Institute-designated Basic Cancer Center, this is the third consecutive"Exceptional" rating for the for the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cancer Institute (NCI) rated The Wistar Institute 's Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center as“exceptional” for the third time in a row during the renewal of its Cancer Center Support Grant (CCSG). The grant provides $16.3 million over the next five years to the NCI-designated Basic Cancer Center, which was the first to receive the designation in 1972.

The“exceptional” rating is the highest rating offered by the NCI. The review process praised Wistar's strong, collaborative cancer research programs and scientific leadership, state-of-the-art core research facilities, and award-winning education and workforce training programs. Further contributing to its“exceptional” status are the productive partnership with ChristianaCare's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, which bridges science and clinical medicine, and the transformational opportunities presented by Wistar's Hubert J.P. Schoemaker Education and Training Cente r, forging the next generation of cancer scientists.

Wistar was one of the first organizations in the nation to receive the NCI designation in 1972, following the signing of the National Cancer Act, and has maintained the status uninterrupted since that time. Now in its 57th year, the NCI-designated, Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center continues to demonstrate scientific excellence, groundbreaking contributions in basic and translational cancer research, and strong collaborations with clinical and academic institutions. These achievements were validated through a rigorous, competitive peer-review process, underscoring the Center's leadership in advancing innovative approaches to cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

“Receiving an exceptional rating for the third consecutive time is a tremendous honor,” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar Institute president and CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor.“This is the highest distinction awarded by the NCI, and it reflects the unwavering commitment of our extraordinary team. Every day, our researchers push the boundaries of science to confront some of the world's most challenging health issues-working collaboratively within Wistar and globally with our peers. With the launch of our new Center for Advanced Therapeutics, we are poised to accelerate the translation of groundbreaking discoveries into treatments and cures that will make a lasting impact on human health.”

The Center for Advanced Therapeutics opened in September 2025 to identify new, early-stage biomedical research discoveries and translate those innovations into successful potential medicines. Led by Dr. Paul Lieberman, Hilary Koprowski, M.D., Endowed Professor, the Center leverages the expertise of top Wistar scientists in biology, chemistry & AI to capitalize on new areas of investigation and expand vital collaborations across public-private sectors, integrating expertise and technology to reduce the burden of human disease.

ABOUT THE WISTAR INSTITUTE

The Wistar Institute is the nation's first independent nonprofit institution devoted exclusively to foundational biomedical research and training. Since 1972, the Institute has held National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Cancer Center status. Through a culture and commitment to biomedical collaboration and innovation, Wistar science leads to breakthrough early-stage discoveries and life science sector start-ups. Wistar scientists are dedicated to solving some of the world's most challenging problems in the field of cancer and immunology, advancing human health through early-stage discovery and training the next generation of biomedical researchers. wistar.

