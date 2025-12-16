Veterinary Lab Automation Market Size To Reach USD 2.60 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.71% SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 1.34 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 2.60 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.71% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Key Drivers
| Rising Companion Animal Ownership Driving Demand for Advanced Veterinary Lab Automation.
Expansion of Veterinary Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories Accelerating Adoption of Lab Automation.
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Segmentation Analysis:
By Product Type
In 2025, Analytical Systems led the market with share 52% due to their essential role in high-volume testing, superior accuracy, and widespread use across routine diagnostics such as hematology and clinical chemistry. Software is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 as laboratories increasingly adopt digital platforms for data integration, workflow automation, remote monitoring, and real-time reporting.
By Application
In 2025, Immunodiagnostics led the market with share 29% owing to its broad application in infectious disease detection, hormone testing, and routine screening. Molecular diagnostics is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to the rising need for precise pathogen detection, increasing focus on zoonotic diseases, and the expanding use of PCR-based and DNA/RNA testing.
By End-Use
In 2025, Veterinary Hospitals led the market with share 43% and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2033 due to increasing caseloads, rising pet ownership, and the need for rapid, on-site diagnostic results.
Need Any Customization Research on Veterinary Lab Automation Market, Enquire Now:
Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Pre-Analytical Systems Analytical Systems Post-Analytical Systems Software Others
By Application
- Clinical Chemistry Hematology Immunodiagnostics Molecular Diagnostics Others
By End User
- Veterinary Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes Others
Regional Insights:
North America dominated the Veterinary Lab Automation Market in 2025 with a 38% revenue share due to its advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of automated diagnostic technologies, and strong presence of leading market players.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 11.04% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid expansion of veterinary clinics, rising awareness of animal health, and increasing investments in diagnostic infrastructure.
Statistical Insights
In 2025, approximately 94 million U.S. households (71% of all households) owned at least one pet, with 68 million owning dogs and 49 million owning cats, significantly increasing demand for rapid and accurate veterinary diagnostic testing.
Globally, there are an estimated 900 million pet dogs and 370 million pet cats as of 2024–2025, representing a large and growing companion animal population requiring advanced veterinary care and diagnostics.
Initial setup costs for veterinary lab automation systems-including equipment, IT integration, and staff training-can account for 15–20% of total project expenses, with automated lab systems typically costing USD 50,000–150,000, posing adoption challenges for small and mid-sized veterinary practices.
Recent Developments:
- January 12, 2024: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. launched the inVue Dx slide-free cellular analyzer, enabling automated cytology and blood-morphology evaluation to streamline in-clinic diagnostic workflows . April 3, 2023: Mars, Inc. announced its intent to acquire Heska, marking a significant consolidation in the veterinary-diagnostics market and strengthening Mars' global diagnostics capabilities.
Purchase Single User PDF of Veterinary Lab Automation Market Report (20% Discount):
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- LAB PRODUCTIVITY & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you quantify automation impact through reductions in turnaround time (TAT), increases in lab throughput (tests per hour/day), labor cost savings, FTE optimization, and error-rate reduction from automated sample handling. COST STRUCTURE, TCO & ROI BENCHMARKS – helps you compare manual versus automated veterinary labs by analyzing total cost of ownership, payback periods for automation systems, and operational cost savings as a share of total lab budgets. PRICING & ECONOMIC VIABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you track pricing trends for diagnostic analyzers, consumables, and automation software, supporting procurement planning and investment decision-making. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you assess market readiness by evaluating regulatory approvals (FDA, EMA) and adoption rates of ISO 17025, GLP, and other laboratory quality standards. CUSTOMER PREFERENCE & SATISFACTION INDICATORS – helps you understand buyer behavior through preferences for integrated systems versus standalone analyzers, satisfaction scores related to reliability, uptime, and diagnostic accuracy, and key purchasing criteria. ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you benchmark waste reduction, energy consumption trends of automated analyzers, and the growing adoption of eco-friendly veterinary lab consumables aligned with sustainability goals.
Access Complete Report Details of Veterinary Lab Automation Market Analysis & Outlook:
Table of Contents – Major Key PointsIntroduction Executive Summary Market Overview Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast By Region Competitive Landscape Analyst Recommendations Assumptions Disclaimer Appendix
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment