Ex-Mail Reporter Rejects Allegations Over Lawrence Inquiry Payments
(MENAFN) Former Daily Mail investigative journalist Stephen Wright has strongly rejected claims that he paid private investigators for information related to the Stephen Lawrence murder inquiry.
Wright told the High Court that the accusations were “the most despicable allegations it is possible to put to any journalist” and insisted they were “utter nonsense.”
He gave evidence in a privacy case brought by Lawrence’s mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, against the Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). Wright said he is proud of his work campaigning to bring her son’s killers to justice.
Baroness Lawrence alleges that Wright and the newspaper used unlawful methods to research five articles about her son’s 1993 racially motivated murder, drawing on information from several private investigators.
She is one of multiple high-profile figures, including Prince Harry and Sir Elton John, pursuing claims against ANL for “grave breaches of privacy,” including allegations of phone tapping over two decades. ANL has denied all claims.
At the High Court, barrister David Sherborne, representing Baroness Lawrence, asked Wright whether the Daily Mail’s reporting was partly influenced by a perception that the Lawrence family was benefiting financially from the case.
Wright, a longtime Daily Mail journalist, responded: “I have worked tirelessly for 25 years to help the Lawrence family get justice for their son.”
