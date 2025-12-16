In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size Forecast To Surge To USD 135.76 Billion By 2035 Driven By Point-Of-Care And AI Innovations

Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market size

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Highlights:

Regional Insight:



North America dominated the market with a 42% revenue share in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Product Trends:



Reagents held a significant share in 2025. Instruments are expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Test Location Trends:



Point-of-Care testing Home Care testing is projected to grow significantly.

Technology Trends:



Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassay technologies are expected to experience strong growth.

Application Trends:



Infectious Diseases dominated in 2025. Oncology is anticipated to show significant growth.

End-User Trends:



Standalone Laboratories held a major market share in 2025. Hospitals are expected to see considerable growth in adoption.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), By Product Type, 2022 to 2024

Product 2022 2023 2024 Instruments 28,950.5 26,909.55 25,379.75 Reagents 75,883.9 70,996.28 67,404.76 Services 10,654.3 9,861.36 9,264.58



In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), By Technology, 2022 to 2024

Technology 2022 2023 2024 Immunoassay 34,688.2 32,433.72 30,774.22 Hematology 6,827.4 6,345.41 5,984.69 Clinical Chemistry 20,236.7 18,978.14 18,061.02 Molecular Diagnosis 38,255.7 35,662.26 33,736.25 Coagulation 4,680.5 4,328.27 4,061.72 Microbiology 6,384.9 5,916.29 5,563.15 Others 4,415.3 4,103.12 3,868.03



In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application, 2022 to 2024



Application 2022 2023 2024 Infectious Diseases 61,149.9 56,833.27 53,602.44 Diabetes 9,146.6 8,475.36 7,969.48 Oncology 8,727.7 8,323.38 8,055.14 Cardiology 9,104.3 8,538.03 8,125.43 Nephrology 6,633.3 6,127.88 5,744.71 Autoimmune Diseases 5,350.6 4,987.83 4,718.45 Drug Testing 3,986.6 3,757.30 3,593.52 Others 11,389.6 10,724.14 10,239.92



What are In Vitro Diagnostics?

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests conducted on samples retrieved from human bodily tissues and fluids. IVD performs on biological samples like tissue, blood, urine, and others, and tests are performed in the laboratory. Tests help to diagnose various infections, diseases, & other health issues, and monitor patient health.

Key Technological Shifts in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market:

Trade Analysis of In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Import & Export Statistics



The leading exporter of IVD reagents is Ireland. The country exported a total of 18441 shipments of IVD reagents. (Source: )

The leading importer of IVD reagents is India. The country imported 26765 shipments of IVD reagents. (Source: )

What are the Different Types of IVD Technologies?

Technology Working Principle Uses ELISA Capturing the antigen-antibody reaction

Autoimmune disorder

HIV Lyme Disease NGS DNA fragmentation and parallel sequencing

Cancer

Genetic disorders Infectious diseases CLIA The binding antibody and the corresponding antigen

Chemiluminescence reactions

Hormone imbalances

Tumor detection

Diabetes Hypertension PCR/RT-PCR Amplification of DNA & RNA

Genetic disorder Infectious diseases Flow Cytometry Laser-based techniques for the analysis of cells

Blood disorders

Immune system problems Myelodysplastic syndromes Lateral Flow Sample amplification and target binding

Pregnancy

Respiratory infections

Mosquito-borne diseases Sexually transmitted infections



Government Initiatives for the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends



Expansion of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): This trend involves bringing diagnostic tests out of central laboratories and closer to the patient (e.g., clinics, home-care settings), enabling rapid results and faster clinical decision-making.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation: AI and machine learning software

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Opportunity

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases increases demand for in vitro diagnostics for early detection of diseases. The increasing patient demand for early detection of chronic diseases increases demand for IVD tests. The increasing demand for tracking the progression of chronic diseases increases the adoption of IVD for managing disease effectively and adjusting treatment plans.

The increasing development of personalised treatment requires IVD technologies. The availability of point-of-care testing increases the adoption of IVD for efficient management of chronic conditions. The increasing awareness of early disease detection and the increasing demand for regular health check-ups increase the adoption of IVD. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases creates an opportunity for the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market.

High Development Cost Limits Expansion of the In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Despite several benefits of in vitro diagnostics in various disease diagnoses, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like the need for extensive clinical validation, the complex nature of IVD platforms, stricter regulation, high investment in R&D, and intensive clinical trials are responsible for high development costs. The need for high investment in personnel, equipment, and reagents directly affects the market.

The complexity of IVD technologies and lengthy development cycles increases the production costs. The stricter regulations for the development of IVD tests require a high cost. The need for extensive compliance, documentation, and quality assurance requires a high cost. The requirement of specialized materials and precision manufacturing increases the production cost. The high development cost hampers the growth of the market.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2025) USD 104.01 Billion Market Size (2026) USD 106.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 135.76 Billion CAGR (2026–2035) 2.7% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product, Test Location, Technology, Application, End User Regional Scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Rest of World Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, aging population, growth of personalized medicine, increased adoption of point-of-care & remote testing, technological innovations including AI & molecular diagnostics Growth Opportunities Expansion of remote/point-of-care testing, smart lab automation, increased government funding and healthcare investments in emerging markets Market Restraints Complex regulatory landscape, high development & compliance costs, reimbursement challenges Market Trends - AI and machine learning for diagnostic accuracy

- Shift toward home care & decentralized diagnostics

- Rapid expansion of molecular diagnostics technologies



Case Study: Transforming Healthcare with In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) – The Role of AI and Point-of-Care Testing

Background

The global healthcare landscape is facing a dual challenge: the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, and the growing need for rapid, accurate diagnostics. Traditional laboratory testing often requires lengthy processing times and centralized lab infrastructure, limiting timely diagnosis and treatment decisions.

In response, the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is rapidly evolving. Innovations in point-of-care (POC) testing and artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping how clinicians, laboratories, and patients approach early disease detection and management.

Objective

To illustrate how AI-powered IVD solutions and point-of-care testing can improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce turnaround time, and expand healthcare access globally.

Scenario

Hospital X, a leading healthcare provider in North America, faced challenges in timely disease diagnosis:



Delayed test results: Patients had to wait 24–48 hours for lab results, delaying treatment decisions.

Complex diseases: Early detection of cancer and infectious diseases required highly specialized molecular diagnostic tests. Rising patient volume: Growing demand for preventive healthcare and chronic disease management stressed laboratory capacities.



Solution Implemented:



Deployed portable molecular diagnostic devices in clinics and outpatient centers. Enabled rapid detection of infectious diseases (e.g., COVID-19, influenza, HIV) and chronic conditions (e.g., diabetes) within 30–60 minutes.



AI algorithms were used to analyze patient data, lab results, and imaging for enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

Automated workflows reduced manual errors and improved result interpretation. AI-assisted decision support helped clinicians identify personalized treatment plans and novel biomarkers.



Home-based diagnostic kits integrated with AI platforms allowed patients to self-monitor chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Data was transmitted securely to hospitals, allowing remote patient monitoring and timely interventions.

Results



Faster Diagnosis: Test turnaround time reduced by 70%, enabling immediate clinical decisions.

Improved Accuracy: AI algorithms enhanced diagnostic accuracy by 25%, reducing false positives and false negatives.

Expanded Access: Patients in remote areas could access reliable diagnostic tests without traveling to hospitals.

Revenue Growth: Hospital X saw a 15% increase in patient engagement and diagnostics revenue due to enhanced testing capabilities. Operational Efficiency: Automation and AI reduced manual workload by 40%, allowing lab staff to focus on complex analyses.



Key Insights

Actionable Takeaways



Healthcare organizations should adopt AI-driven IVD solutions to improve operational efficiency and patient care.

Investors and startups can explore opportunities in point-of-care diagnostics, molecular testing, and AI integration. Policymakers should support regulatory frameworks and funding initiatives to accelerate the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.



Conclusion

The evolution of the IVD market demonstrates that timely, accurate, and accessible diagnostics are no longer a luxury but a necessity. Hospitals, laboratories, and healthcare innovators that integrate AI and point-of-care solutions can deliver better patient outcomes, streamline operations, and capture significant market growth in a rapidly expanding global market.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook

Which Region Dominated the In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The well-established healthcare infrastructure, like research centers, modern clinical laboratories, and hospitals, increases the adoption of IVD. The ongoing technological innovations, like digital health

The increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases increases the adoption of IVD. The increasing healthcare spending and focus on personalised medicine increase the adoption of IVD. The presence of major players like BD, Abbott, and Thermo Fisher Scientific drives the market growth.

How Big is the In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

The U.S. in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market size

U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends

The U.S. is a major contributor to the market. The growing rate of chronic diseases and the strong presence of healthcare infrastructure increase demand for in vitro diagnostics. The development of personalised medicine and high healthcare spending requires in vitro diagnostics.

The expansion of home & point-of-care testing and favorable reimbursement policies helps market expansion. The presence of key players like BD, Abbott, and Thermo Fisher Scientific supports the overall market growth.

