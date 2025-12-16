Infinity Loop Named 2025 Top Tech Startup By Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Infinity Loop, the AI-native contract intelligence platform built to help enterprises save money on vendor contracts, as one of this year's Top Tech Startups, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

“Being recognized as a Top Tech Startup is meaningful validation of the problem we set out to solve,” said Nithin Mummaneni, CEO and Founder of Infinity Loop.“Procurement and finance teams are under intense pressure to reduce costs, improve visibility, and move faster. Our AI-native approach gives enterprises a contract command center that surfaces hidden savings, eliminates overspending, and strengthens supplier relationships. We're honored to be included among this year's innovators and will continue pushing the boundaries of what modern contract intelligence can deliver.”

A majority of this year's winners (59%) describe themselves as being in the artificial intelligence (AI) category, with AI-powered automation coming in at No. 2 (55% vs. last year's 45%).

“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Two winners have been selected to present at Manifest Las Vegas 2026, scheduled for Feb. 9-11, 2026.

Go to to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at .

About Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop is revolutionizing enterprise contract management by combining AI-native intelligence with strategic negotiation expertise. Founded by experts in procurement, technology, and strategy, Infinity Loop eliminates vendor overspending by automating contract analysis, optimizing deal terms, and delivering AI-native due diligence that uncovers hidden savings. The platform serves as an always-on contract command center, delivering real savings, not just insights. To learn more or request a demo, visit .

Media Contact

John McCartney

JMAC PR for Infinity Loop

...