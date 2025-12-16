MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Agri Lighting launches as a new specialist lighting brand from Nick Young Tractor Parts, strengthening the group's offer to UK farmers, workshops, and contractors.



Focusing on LED work lights, beacons, light bars, and wiring for farm machinery, Agri Lighting is a dedicated agricultural lighting brand that uses simple navigation so farmers can find the right light in minutes. The company's range of tractor lights supports John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Case IH, Fendt, and other key brands, offering both direct-fit and universal lighting.



Nick Young Tractor Parts created Agri Lighting to solve simple problems:



Farmers need reliable lighting.

Farmers need clear product information.

Farmers need parts delivered fast. Agri Lighting provides all three.

“Agri Lighting gives farmers a cleaner, faster way to buy lights,” said James Young, CEO of Nick Young Tractor Parts.“Lighting is one of the most requested categories we support, so creating a dedicated brand helps farmers get what they need without searching through everything else. We built Agri Lighting to be simple, honest, and practical. Farmers want tractor beacons that work, last, and fit. Our aim is to make that process as smooth as possible.”



Agri Lighting builds on the group's reputation for clear advice and strong stock levels. The company uses videos, guides, and comparison pages to help farmers choose the right Agricultural & Farm LED Lighting Solutions. Agri Lighting integrates with group logistics so orders ship quickly.



The launch marks another step in the growth of Nick Young Tractor Parts. The group now supports parts and lighting across the UK and global markets. The group continues to invest in brands that help farmers reduce downtime.



Farmers can explore the full Agri Lighting range at or contact the team for help with fitment or product selection.



About Agri Lighting



Agri Lighting is a specialist lighting brand created by the team behind Nick Young Tractor Parts. The company supplies LED work lights, beacons, headlights, and number plate lights built for demanding agricultural conditions. Every product is engineered for durability, visibility, and safety in the harshest working environments.



About NY Tractor Parts



Nick Young Tractor Parts is a family-run agricultural parts supplier based in North Owersby, Lincolnshire. Established in 1996, the company provides new, OEM, used, and remanufactured tractor parts for major brands. The team supports farmers, contractors, workshops, and dealers across the UK and internationally.



More Information



To learn more about Agri Lighting, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: Agri Lighting Unit 2a, The Forge, Moor Road Market Rasen Lincolnshire LN8 3PR United Kingdom +441522 440522