Michael Saylor's Strategy Joins 1000+ Signatories In Coalition Against MSCI's Bitcoin Exclusion Rule

Bitcoin for Corporations unites the world's largest Bitcoin treasury company, Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive, and hundreds of investors to oppose proposed index changes

- Nashville, TN - December 16, 2025 - Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC), in coordination with its member companies and other affected public organizations, today announced that its coalition opposing MSCI's proposed ≥50% digital-asset exclusion has surpassed 1000 signatories coalition includes Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ), the world's first and largest Bitcoin treasury company led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor; Strive Asset Management (NASDAQ: ASST), co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy and the 14th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder; Metaplanet (TYO: 3350), Japan's leading Bitcoin treasury company; and hundreds of individual and institutional investors who rely on neutral market benchmarks MSCI's proposal, listed operating companies would be excluded from the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes if digital assets represent 50% or more of total assets and their primary business is characterized as digital asset treasury activity. The rule would apply only to digital assets-not to companies with concentrated exposure to real estate, commodities, or cash: DATs Are Operating Companies, Not Investment FundsIn its formal submission to MSCI, Strategy called the proposal“misguided” and the 50% threshold“discriminatory, arbitrary, and unworkable.” The letter, signed by Michael Saylor and CEO Phong Le, emphasized that Digital Asset Treasury Companies are operating businesses that actively use Bitcoin to create shareholder returns-not passive investment vehicles's submission stressed that high asset concentration has never been grounds for index exclusion. REITs, oil producers, and timber companies have long maintained concentrated balance sheets while remaining eligible for MSCI indices. The company warned that applying a“fund-like” label solely to digital asset treasuries would break with decades of precedent: Proposal Violates Index NeutralityStrive Asset Management submitted a seven-page letter to MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez warning that the proposal violates“the long-established principle of index neutrality.” Strive, which holds over 7,500 BTC, argued that indexes should reflect market realities rather than impose subjective judgments on treasury strategies Chief Investment Officer Ben Werkman cautioned that the rule“would penalize U.S. markets in favor of international markets” due to differences between U.S. GAAP and IFRS accounting treatment. The firm urged MSCI to offer optional“ex-digital-asset treasury” index variants-similar to existing screens for energy and tobacco-rather than redefining eligibility for broad benchmarks's at StakeJPMorgan analysts estimate that exclusion from MSCI indices could trigger up to $2.8 billion in passive outflows from Strategy alone. If other index providers follow suit, total outflows could reach $8.8 billion. Beyond immediate market impacts, the coalition warns that exclusions could discourage capital formation and innovation at exactly the moment when major economies are competing for leadership in digital asset technologies Coalition's Formal RequestBitcoin for Corporations and its member companies are formally requesting that MSCI:the proposed ≥50% digital-asset exclusion;the operations-based definition of“primary business”;to regulatory standards distinguishing operating companies from investment funds;in index construction; andwith market participants on a business-aligned classification framework. Organizations and individual investors may review the full coalition position letter and add their signatures at: MSCI's consultation closes December 31, 2025. A final decision is expected January 15, 2026.Coalition Petition: title="" href="" target="_blank" bitcoinforcorporationStrategy's Letter to MSCI: View PDFStrive's Letter to MSCI: strive

Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) is an industry initiative convening public companies, corporate treasurers, and institutional investors to advance responsible corporate adoption of Bitcoin and digital assets. BFC advocates for neutral market infrastructure and equal treatment of digital asset treasury strategies within the global financial system.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.