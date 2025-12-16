403
Matjaz Nemec Nominates Gaza Doctors for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Matjaz Nemec, a member of the European Parliament (MEP), publicly announced the nomination of UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, along with Gaza-based medical professionals, for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, following its formal submission to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
The nomination garnered signatures from nearly 300 qualified endorsers representing 33 nations, including Brazil, South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, according to a statement shared by Nemec on the US social media platform X.
Nemec described the nomination as "an expression of respect for the courage, efforts, and perseverance of individuals who defend fundamental human values in the most difficult circumstances" and said it "represents a contribution to peace that transcends political divisions."
He emphasized Albanese's dedication to upholding international law and human rights, highlighting that she continues her work despite enduring "strong political pressure" and sanctions from Israel and the United States.
"Francesca Albanese holds up a mirror to us all and is firmly committed to international law and the foundations we built in response to the greatest massacre in human history - World War II," Nemec added.
The nomination also recognizes Gaza-based doctors, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and Dr. Sara Al-Saqqa, who risk their lives amid armed conflict to provide essential medical care.
