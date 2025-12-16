Aji Launches Second Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

AJi, the region's premier architecture, engineering, project management, and consultancy group, has released its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, reaffirming the company's long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible business practices. Building on the success of its inaugural report two years ago, the 2024 edition demonstrates AJi's measurable progress in reducing emissions, advancing social inclusion, and strengthening corporate governance frameworks across its operations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Jordan and other operations in the region.

The 2024 ESG Report provides a detailed overview of AJi's sustainability performance and evolving strategy across environmental, social, and governance pillars. It highlights the company's significant achievements over the past two years, including a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to its 2022 baseline and a 25% decline in electricity intensity per employee despite operational expansion. For the first time, AJi also expanded its reporting to include Scope 3 emissions, covering indirect impacts from supply chains, business travel, and employee commuting – bringing total reported emissions to 1,687 tCO2e across all offices.

The report also notes continued progress in workforce development and inclusion. AJi's total workforce grew by 36% since 2022, with women now representing 17% of employees, up from 13% in the inaugural report. The company maintained its“Great Place to Work” certification and introduced new training and leadership programs totaling over 2,300 hours of learning for female employees and more than 1,500 hours for staff in Saudi Arabia alone.

From a governance perspective, AJi conducted its first formal materiality assessment under the GRI Standards, identifying key priorities such as energy management, human capital development, compliance with labor standards, and anti-corruption practices. These insights will guide the company's ESG strategy over the coming years and inform its future targets, which include achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2027 and introducing water and waste monitoring protocols across all offices by 2026

Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, Chief Executive Officer of AJi, said:“The launch of our second ESG Report marks an important milestone in our sustainability journey. It reflects our continuous efforts to embed responsibility, accountability, and innovation at the core of our business. As a proudly regional company, we view sustainability as a shared purpose-one that ensures lasting impact for our people, partners, and communities. This report reinforces our dedication to building a more resilient and inclusive future.”

AJi's ESG program continues to position the company as a regional leader in sustainable design, infrastructure, and ethical business practices. By maintaining transparency and fostering collaboration across the private sector, AJi aims to inspire broader participation in region's sustainability transformation and contribute meaningfully to the long-term development visions of Saudi, UAE and Jordan.

The full AJi ESG Report 2024 is available on the company's website: