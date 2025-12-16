Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Multiplex Testing Reagents Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-12-16 08:10:03
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Multiplex Testing Reagents Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 4.33 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.82%.

Market Dynamics

The global multiplex testing reagents market continues to expand as healthcare systems worldwide emphasize rapid, accurate, and high-throughput diagnostic solutions. A key driver accelerating this growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases that require comprehensive biomarker profiling for informed clinical decision making. As conditions such as cancer, respiratory infections, autoimmune disorders, and emerging viral outbreaks increase, laboratories and hospitals are adopting multiplex assays to detect multiple targets simultaneously, thereby improving diagnostic efficiency, reducing turnaround times, and supporting personalized treatment strategies. This heightened demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities is strengthening the overall uptake of multiplex reagents across clinical, research, and public health settings.

However, the market faces a notable restraint in the form of high costs associated with multiplex assay development, reagent kits, and supporting instruments. Sophisticated multiplex platforms require proprietary reagents, complex workflows, and consistent quality control, which significantly elevate operational expenses. These financial barriers restrict adoption in resource-limited laboratories and developing countries, where budget constraints favor traditional single-analyte testing methods. Despite these challenges, a substantial growth opportunity lies in the rapid expansion of precision medicine and genomics-driven healthcare initiatives. As clinical programs increasingly rely on multi-biomarker analysis for disease risk assessment, therapy selection, and treatment monitoring, demand for customizable, high-sensitivity multiplex reagents is set to rise.

Market Highlights

  • Type: The biotin-based reagents segment dominated the market in 2025. This growth is attributed to their exceptional binding affinity, versatility, and compatibility with a wide range of assay formats.
  • Application: The drug discovery and development segment dominated the market in with a revenue share of 12.26% in 2025.
  • End Use: The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 37.95%.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for more than 35% of market share in 2025, due to strong adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Competitive Players

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Abcam plc
  • Agilent Technologies
  • BD
  • bioMérieux
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Bio-Techne Corporation
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Meso Scale Diagnostics (MSD)
  • Olink Proteomics
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Promega Connections
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Seegene Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    November 2024: Augurex Life Sciences Corp. launched the Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex Analyte Specific Reagents for supporting the development of the diagnosis of axial spondyloarthritis.

    Segmentation

  • By Type (2026-2034)
  • Biotin-based Reagents
  • Biotinylated Primers
  • Biotin-tagged Proteins/enzymes
  • Biotinylated Antibodies
  • Streptavidin-based Reagents
  • Streptavidin-conjugated Enzymes & Fluorophores
  • Streptavidin-conjugated Beads
  • Others
  • By Application (2026-2034)
  • Infectious Disease Diagnostics
  • Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
  • Cancer Diagnostics
  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Allergy Testing
  • Others
  • By End Use (2026-2034)
  • Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Others

    Chat with us on WhatsApp

    MENAFN16122025004597010339ID1110487740



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search