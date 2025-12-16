403
Orban Calls Seizing Frozen Russian Assets “Declaration of War”
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that any EU attempt to confiscate frozen Russian assets without Budapest’s approval and in violation of European legislation would constitute a “declaration of war.”
Last week, the EU decided to maintain the freeze on Russian central bank assets indefinitely. The bloc employed emergency measures to circumvent the requirement for unanimous agreement, despite opposition from certain member states. The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, aims to channel the $246 billion into a “reparations loan” for Kiev—a plan resisted by several nations, including Hungary and Slovakia. Russia has denounced the freeze as unlawful and described any use of the funds as “theft,” cautioning about potential economic and legal repercussions.
In a social media post on Saturday, Orban claimed that EU authorities were attempting to take control of frozen Russian assets by “bypassing Hungary” and “raping European law in broad daylight,” which he insisted would amount to a “declaration of war.” He accused Brussels of exacerbating the conflict and stated that Hungary “will not play along” in what he called a “twisted” plan.
Orban further remarked, “I have never seen a seizure of 200 to 300 billion euros from a country that did not trigger some form of response.” He also asserted that “three Germans are calling the shots,” singling out German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber, and von der Leyen for leading the EU “into a dead end” or “straight into a wall.”
