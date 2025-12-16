HBTU Scientists Develop Biodegradable Filter To Remove Toxic Dyes From Industrial Wastewater
Innovative Film-Based Technology
The filter is made from a biodegradable film developed using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and starch, integrated with carbon nanotubes derived from plastic waste.
These materials were combined to form cross-linked nanocomposite films that are durable, reusable and fully biodegradable. The filter can be reused 15 to 20 times depending on the level of contamination.
According to the researchers, the film successfully removed 96.43 percent of methylene blue and 88.08 percent of Congo red dyes from wastewater.
Both dyes are widely used in industrial dyeing processes and are known to be carcinogenic, posing serious risks to environmental and human health.
Sustainable and Low-Cost Materials
All materials used in the development are low-cost, renewable and sourced from plastic waste. The technology combines green chemistry, waste-to-wealth principles and clean water solutions, offering dual benefits of plastic waste management and water pollution control.
Biodegradable and Environment-Friendly
The film-based filter is effective in removing both positively and negatively charged dyes and dissolves naturally in water after multiple uses.
Biodegradable materials decompose through natural microbial action, re-entering the environment without causing pollution, making this innovation a sustainable alternative to conventional filtration systems.
