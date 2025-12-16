HBTU Scientists Develop Biodegradable Filter To Remove Toxic Dyes From Industrial Wastewater

MENAFN - KNN India)Scientists at Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) have developed a biodegradable filter capable of removing toxic dyes such as methylene blue and Congo red from contaminated water, offering a promising solution for the textile and leather industries.

Innovative Film-Based Technology

The filter is made from a biodegradable film developed using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and starch, integrated with carbon nanotubes derived from plastic waste.

These materials were combined to form cross-linked nanocomposite films that are durable, reusable and fully biodegradable. The filter can be reused 15 to 20 times depending on the level of contamination.

According to the researchers, the film successfully removed 96.43 percent of methylene blue and 88.08 percent of Congo red dyes from wastewater.

Both dyes are widely used in industrial dyeing processes and are known to be carcinogenic, posing serious risks to environmental and human health.

Sustainable and Low-Cost Materials

All materials used in the development are low-cost, renewable and sourced from plastic waste. The technology combines green chemistry, waste-to-wealth principles and clean water solutions, offering dual benefits of plastic waste management and water pollution control.

Biodegradable and Environment-Friendly

The film-based filter is effective in removing both positively and negatively charged dyes and dissolves naturally in water after multiple uses.

Biodegradable materials decompose through natural microbial action, re-entering the environment without causing pollution, making this innovation a sustainable alternative to conventional filtration systems.

(KNN Bureau)