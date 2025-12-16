War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 40 Assaults On Pokrovsk Axis Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in an update on the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, December 16.

The enemy carried out 90 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 5,471 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,103 shelling attacks, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes on the areas of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region, Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Huliaipole and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops, and artillery units struck two concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, one artillery system, and two Russian command posts.

One combat engagement occurred on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes. The enemy carried out 121 shelling attacks, including two from MLRS.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Prylipky and toward Obukhivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault near Pishchane.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses near Novoselivka, Serednie, Zarichne, and toward Drobysheve and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Serebrianka, Dronivka, Siversk, and toward Sviato-Pokrovske.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Russian troops lose another 1,150 soldiers and a submarine in day of war against Ukraine

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces carried out 20 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assault operations near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Hryshyne, Toretske, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrohrad axis, the invaders carried out 24 attacks near Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Solodke, Yehorivka, and toward Oleksiivka.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks toward Huliaipole, Dobropillia, and Varvarivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses toward Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, and near Shcherbaky.

On the Dnipro River axis, one attempt by the invaders to approach Ukrainian positions near Antonivka ended in failure.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.