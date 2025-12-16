Qatar Reaffirms Support For Lebanon At Beirut Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr Nawaf Salam met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Beirut H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss bilateral cooperation. The talks focused on strengthening coordination between the two countries and reviewing key files related to Qatar's assistance to Lebanon.

H E Salam expressed his appreciation for Qatar's continued backing of Lebanon across various sectors. H E the Ambassador reaffirmed Doha's commitment to standing by Lebanon and supporting its stability. Qatar has been a longstanding supporter of Lebanon, providing political, humanitarian and development assistance over the years.