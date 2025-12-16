403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN raises concern over Austria’s headscarf bar for girls under fourteen
(MENAFN) The UN human rights office on Monday expressed concern about Austria’s recent law prohibiting girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves in schools, questioning whether the measure aligns with international human rights standards.
Austria has defended the law as a step to promote gender equality, though a previous ban targeting girls under 10 was overturned by the country’s Constitutional Court in 2020 for specifically targeting Muslim students.
Speaking on the matter, a UN spokesperson said: “The freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs can only be subjected to limitations that are prescribed by law and are necessary to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.”
She added, “It is not clear in this case how the wearing of the veil would be a threat to safety, health or rights of others.”
The spokesperson emphasized that even restrictions with legitimate goals must meet strict proportionality standards under international law. “Even if restrictions are justified by a legitimate aim, the measure must be proportionate to the objective. Absolute bans have been deemed unreasonable by the Human Rights Committee,” she said.
She also highlighted potential concerns around autonomy and discrimination, warning that framing such measures as protecting girls’ choice could inadvertently undermine their agency.
“The arguments disregarding women’s or girls’ voices concerning decisions to wear the veil are considered by some as ignoring women’s agency and capacity to consent,” she explained.
Under the law, students who violate the ban must first attend meetings with school authorities and their guardians. Persistent non-compliance triggers involvement from child and youth welfare services, and as a final measure, parents or guardians may face fines of up to €800 (approximately $950).
Austria has defended the law as a step to promote gender equality, though a previous ban targeting girls under 10 was overturned by the country’s Constitutional Court in 2020 for specifically targeting Muslim students.
Speaking on the matter, a UN spokesperson said: “The freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs can only be subjected to limitations that are prescribed by law and are necessary to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.”
She added, “It is not clear in this case how the wearing of the veil would be a threat to safety, health or rights of others.”
The spokesperson emphasized that even restrictions with legitimate goals must meet strict proportionality standards under international law. “Even if restrictions are justified by a legitimate aim, the measure must be proportionate to the objective. Absolute bans have been deemed unreasonable by the Human Rights Committee,” she said.
She also highlighted potential concerns around autonomy and discrimination, warning that framing such measures as protecting girls’ choice could inadvertently undermine their agency.
“The arguments disregarding women’s or girls’ voices concerning decisions to wear the veil are considered by some as ignoring women’s agency and capacity to consent,” she explained.
Under the law, students who violate the ban must first attend meetings with school authorities and their guardians. Persistent non-compliance triggers involvement from child and youth welfare services, and as a final measure, parents or guardians may face fines of up to €800 (approximately $950).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment