Fatehpur Shivers At 4 Degrees C Dense Fog To Persist Across Rajasthan, Says Met Dept

Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Rajasthan witnessed sharp temperature contrasts on Monday, with Fatehpur in Sikar district emerging as the coldest place in the state, the Meteorological department said on Tuesday.

The town recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest overnight temperature. Other regions also experienced chilly conditions, with Nagaur at 5.6 degrees C, Lunkaransar at 7 degrees C, Dausa at 6.2 degrees C, Baran at 7.9 degrees C, Sirohi at 6.6 degrees C, Churu at 6.8 degrees C, and Sri Ganganagar at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest location in the state. Day temperatures remained high in western Rajasthan, with Jodhpur at 29.8 degrees C, Jalore at 29.5 degrees C, Nagaur at 28.8 degrees C, and Dausa at 28.1 degrees C.

According to meteorological experts, fog will continue to affect northwestern Rajasthan on Tuesday. Districts such as Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, and areas along the Pakistan border are likely to experience dense fog, while regions bordering Delhi-NCR may also see reduced visibility.

With the western disturbance moving away, skies have cleared, leading to increased fog formation, particularly in border districts.

On Tuesday morning, visibility dropped to less than 10 meters in several areas. In Bikaner city, dense fog reduced visibility to below 50 meters, while in Sri Ganganagar, fog persisted until 9:30 a.m. with visibility around 10 meters, giving the effect of light drizzle due to high humidity.

Light cold winds across the Shekhawati region caused minimum temperatures to dip by up to 3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists said temperatures are likely to remain near normal for the next one to two days, but dense fog may disrupt traffic and daily activities.

Over the last 24 hours, fog was reported in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Karauli, significantly reducing visibility and affecting vehicular movement across these districts.