Gabb Invites Parents To Establish A New Holiday Tradition That Strengthens Family Connections

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabb, the leader in safe tech for kids, invites parents and other family members to create even stronger bonds and memories through tech-light traditions, especially at a time when genuine connection matters more than ever.

From Holiday celebrations to New Year's events, Gabb suggests a few ideas to spark inspiration for traditions that reduce screen time, increase connection, and make holiday moments shine bright.

Gabb's blog article, Reclaim the Holidays, offers easy, tech-light ideas for families and friend groups, available here. This piece furthers the company's broader effort to give parents and caregivers simple, approachable tools to live life beyond the screen.

“We're all navigating new tech norms, and that means it can be hard to really connect and be present with the people right in front of us,” reflected Lance Black, CEO at Gabb.“The holidays give us a natural chance to add some new traditions to the old, so we truly connect across generations.”

Gabb's guidance focuses on simple shifts that help families enjoy more connection and less distraction. Traditions don't need to be elaborate - even simple or sentimental rituals can bring people together and create lasting memories. These ideas work for living rooms filled with family or friend gatherings as well as for kids, teens, or even groups of adults looking to reconnect and create something together. Lifelong memories will be forged across the world as we choose to look up more and see the faces of those we love.

Gabb's Tech-Light Tradition Ideas for More Connected Holidays

. Create Phone Basket Moments: A 20-30 minute tech pause during Christmas Eve, Hanukkah candle lighting, Kwanzaa feasts, gift exchanges or holiday meals sets the tone for presence without feeling restrictive.

. Designate A Photo Phone: Instead of everyone reaching for their phone, rotate photographers during Christmas morning, Hanukkah gift nights, or festive reunions.

. Choose Old-School Camera Fun: Polaroids, point-and-shoots, and camcorders add nostalgic fun, novelty for kids, simplicity for grandparents and aesthetic appeal for teens.

. Set A Dinner Table Screen-Free Zone: Encourage enjoying the party and friends, and experience moments that matter.

. Permission to Reset with Traditions: Families and friend groups can simply say,“Let's start a new tradition this year to help us be a little more present by...”

. Explore a New Project Together: Gingerbread or graham-cracker houses, blanket making, caroling, or storytelling invite all generations to participate.

. Just serve: Involve the kids and make cookies for neighbors, shovel some walks, or serve a meal at a shelter and continue or create a new family tradition of looking outward.

Visit Gabb's blog for more ideas.

“These moments don't have to be perfect - just intentional,” said Brad Dowdle, Vice President of Creative at Gabb.“These ideas aren't about avoiding technology - they're about trying something new, whether you're celebrating with grandparents, young children, teens or close friends.”

With holiday travel and busy schedules, many families want to stay safely connected without inviting digital overwhelm. Gabb's kid-safe phones and watches support communication and peace of mind while helping children build healthy digital habits year-round.

