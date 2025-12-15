Fall Line Plumbing Expands Emergency Plumbing Services To Athol, Idaho In 2026

Athol, ID - December 15, 2025 - Fall Line Plumbing, a trusted leader in North Idaho's plumbing industry, proudly announces expanded plumbing services to residents and businesses in Athol. As a locally owned and operated company, Fall Line Plumbing is committed to providing fast, reliable, and top-quality solutions for all plumbing needs-big or small. Whether you're dealing with a burst pipe, clogged drain, or water heater issue, a local Athol Plumbing Company is just a call away.

“Serving smaller communities like Athol is part of our mission to bring expert service to every corner of North Idaho,” said Kurtis Larson, owner of Fall Line Plumbing.“When emergencies happen, our team is equipped and ready to respond with professionalism, transparency, and care.”







With a 24/7 response team and licensed technicians, Fall Line Plumbing ensures every customer receives prompt service and honest communication. From emergency repairs to long-term maintenance, the company continues to earn 5-star reviews for its responsiveness and workmanship.

Athol residents in need of an Athol Emergency Plumber can now access dependable services backed by years of local experience. Whether it's water heater repairs, pipe leaks, or drain blockages, the company uses modern tools and advanced techniques to get the job done right the first time.

Fall Line Plumbing also offers a full range of residential and commercial services across North Idaho. You can explore Our Plumbing Service on the website to see what solutions best fit your home or business.

To learn more about services available in Athol or schedule an appointment, visit Fall Line Plumbing. You can also stay up to date on service updates and local promotions by following their Facebook Page.

Contact Information

Business Name: Fall Line Plumbing

Owner: Kurtis Larson

Address: 217 E Foster Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Phone: (208) 699-2184

Email:...

Website: