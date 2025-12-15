Goumbook Drives Regenerative Agriculture Forward To Strengthen Food Security In The MENAT Region

Goumbook is advancing regenerative agriculture as a strategic response to the increasing pressures on food systems across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, where climate change, water scarcity and land degradation are placing growing strain on agricultural productivity and long-term food security.

Founded in 2009, Goumbook is a social enterprise dedicated to accelerating sustainability and climate action through cross-sector collaboration. The organisation works with governments, businesses, academic institutions, youth and civil society to develop locally relevant solutions that address regional priorities while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

Regenerative agriculture has emerged as a core focus for Goumbook due to its potential to restore soil health, enhance water efficiency and improve climate resilience. While the approach is gaining global recognition, it remains at an early stage of adoption within the MENAT region and requires tailored solutions suited to arid environments and local socio-economic conditions.

“The MENAT region combines a rich agricultural heritage with some of the world's most challenging environmental conditions,” said Samantha Kayruz, Strategy & Sustainability Impact Director at Goumbook.“With the right enabling ecosystem, the region has the potential to become a centre of excellence for climate-resilient and desert agriculture, with solutions that are both regionally grounded and globally relevant.”

A central pillar of this effort is the MENAT Regenerative Agriculture Venture Programme, now in its second year. The programme identifies and supports early-stage, research-driven innovations addressing food security, water scarcity and soil health. In its latest cycle, the programme attracted 510 registrations of interest from 65 countries, with participation from more than 80 academic and research institutions, demonstrating strong regional and international engagement.

The shortlisted innovations span a range of focus areas, including organic and bio-fertilisers, alternatives to synthetic pesticides, soil regeneration, diversified crops and agricultural technologies. Collectively, these solutions address critical regional challenges such as drought, soil degradation, salinity, biodiversity loss and desertification, while supporting sustainable rural livelihoods.

The Venture Programme supports innovators in translating research into real-world application through structured bootcamps, mentorship, expert-led training, grants and incubation opportunities. Participants build entrepreneurial capabilities, refine scalable business models and gain access to networks essential for implementation and growth.

To further accelerate systemic change, Goumbook actively engages policymakers and the private sector to promote enabling regulatory frameworks, investment mechanisms and market demand for regenerative practices. This collaborative approach was reinforced through the inaugural MENAT Regenerative Agriculture Summit, held on 15 May in Riyadh under the patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture, which convened regional and international stakeholders to advance partnerships and scale regenerative solutions across food systems.