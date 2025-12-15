Brazilian Coach Bowled Over By UAE's Passion For Jiu-Jitsu

For more than a decade, Emirati athletes have consistently outclassed their opponents to achieve podium finishes in jiu-jitsu at prestigious international events.

A mixed martial arts form, jiu-jitsu's popularity shows no signs of slowing down in the UAE, with scores of local youngsters training every morning across academies and schools.

Images of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi doing solo jiu-jitsu drills in the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023 went viral, showcasing the country's passion for the combat sport.

As part of the ambitious projects launched by visionary leadership, the UAE has become a major player in the sport, hosting several high-class events with its athletes consistently bringing home medals.

Since jiu-jitsu made its Asian Games debut at Jakarta in 2018, the UAE has also put daylight between itself and other countries, winning 19 medals, including six gold, at two Asiads (in 2018 and 2022).

One of the key factors behind the meteoric rise of the UAE in jiu-jitsu is the tactical acumen of the Brazilian coaches.

A big part of mixed-martial arts culture in the football-obsessed Brazil, coaches from the South American powerhouse have made the UAE their second home, reshaping the country's sporting landscape.

Julio dos Anjos, a three-time Brazilian IBJJF champion, is among the Brazilian coaches in the UAE who have helped young Emiratis and expats learn the art of jiu-jitsu.

The head coach at Equilibrium Fitness Studios moved to the UAE in 2017, having discovered the growing passion for the sport among Emiratis.

“What really impressed me was the country's vision: serious events, good facilities and real support for athletes, kids and schools,” Anjos told Khaleej Times.

A two-time European IBJJF champion, Anjos also revealed why a lot of Brazilian coaches have arrived on these shores.

“Brazil is home, but the UAE offers something different – a place where sport and an active lifestyle are strongly encouraged. Dubai especially has this“work hard, train hard” rhythm that fits me very well,” he said.

“For us, Jiu-Jitsu is the heart, but our goal is bigger. We want to help people build a sustainable and healthy lifestyle by making it easier to keep training long-term, not just for a season.”

From academies to the national teams' set-ups, Anjos is hugely impressed by the UAE athletes.

“The level of UAE-based athletes has jumped massively. In a short amount of time, these athletes have transitioned from strong regional results to regular podiums at World Championships and Grand Slams,” he said.

One of the biggest reasons for this success, according to Anjos, is the role played by world-class coaches, especially the Brazilians.

“International coaches bring experience from the biggest stages in the world – but the real value is how we translate that into daily routines for our students,” he said.

“It's not only about teaching a new guard or takedown; it's about showing how to live like an athlete, even if you have a full-time job and a family.”

While acknowledging the country's solid sporting structure, Anjos said it's the Emiratis' passion for the sport which has helped the UAE become a powerhouse in Asian jiu-jitsu.

“The UAE has built a complete ecosystem around jiu-jitsu, bringing in major international events, school programmes, professional teams and a dense network of quality academies,” he said.

“What I like most is how normal it has become to include training in weekly life. Kids come from school to the mats, professionals pass by the gym after the office, and many families choose active weekends!”