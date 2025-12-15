São Paulo Mall Offers Immersion In Ancient Egypt

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – An exhibition designed as a journey to Ancient Egypt will open to the public next Friday (19) at Shopping Cidade São Paulo, in the city of São Paulo. Titled“Horizon of Khufu: Journey to Ancient Egypt,” the expedition, which first debuted in Paris, has already welcomed more than two million visitors worldwide, according to information released by the organizers.

The virtual reality experience offers an immersive expedition into the heart of the Great Pyramid of Giza. According to the organizers, Giza-also known as the Pyramid of Khufu-stands 146 meters tall and is the largest pyramid in the world built in the Egyptian style. It was constructed between 2590 and 2565 BC on the Giza Plateau as the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Khufu.

The organizers promise an expedition that engages participants physically and emotionally, featuring a flyover of the Giza Plateau, a climb to the top of the Pyramid of Khufu for a 360° panoramic view, exploration of the Great Pyramid's corridors and burial chambers during an embalming ceremony, a visit to the Queen's Chamber, and even a boat ride along the Nile to witness Khufu's funeral. The experience, which also includes other activities, lasts a total of 45 minutes.

According to the organizers, the experience is the result of research and data collected on site, in partnership with Peter Der Manuelian, a professor of Egyptology specializing in funerary architecture-particularly the Giza necropolis-and his team from Harvard University's Giza Project. The experience is part of the Immersive Expeditions series, produced by Emissive under the Excurio brand. The exhibition was created by Excurio and the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, produced by Bonfilm, and presented at the CNP Virtual Reality Cultural Center with sponsorship and support.

Immersive expedition Horizon of Khufu: Journey to Ancient Egypt

From December 19, 2025 to March 22, 2026

Shopping Cidade São Paulo – CNP Virtual Reality Cultural Space

2nd Basement – Avenida Paulista, 1230 – São Paulo, Brazil

Monday to Friday, weekends, and holidays, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Tickets: From R$ 29 to R$ 98 (depending on day and time of visit)

Half-price tickets and special conditions for families and groups

Where to buy: href="" target="_blank" co, Fever, or at the exhibition venue

Age rating: 8 years and older

