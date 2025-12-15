Egypt Begins Trial Operations At Red Sea Container Terminal As First Vessel Docks At Sokhna Port

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has launched trial operations at Red Sea Container Terminal No. 1 at Sokhna Port, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to transform national ports into a regional hub for transport, logistics and transshipment.

The launch was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, in line with presidential directives to modernise Egyptian ports and as part of the broader Sokhna Port development project. The port is a central pillar of the integrated Sokhna–Alexandria logistics corridor, which aims to link the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

The start of trial operations coincided with the arrival of the first vessel at the terminal, the CMA CGM Helium, operated by global shipping group CMA CGM and arriving from Singapore. The terminal is managed by an international consortium comprising Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM and COSCO.

During his visit, Al-Wazir toured the terminal's central control room, where he was briefed on the advanced operational systems governing quay cranes and yard equipment. He observed live container discharge operations from the CMA CGM Helium onto the quay and yard areas.

The terminal is equipped with six ship-to-shore (STS) cranes capable of handling large container vessels, alongside 18 automated rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes operating in the yard. These systems rely on advanced smart technologies to optimise container handling, reduce human error and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Al-Wazir later inspected the quayside, reviewing the terminal's capabilities as a fully automated facility. Operations are managed through advanced digital systems, including a Terminal Operating System (TOS) for real-time container movement, GPS and RFID tracking technologies, centralised crane control rooms, and environmentally friendly solutions designed to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

The minister said the terminal would operate in line with the highest international standards, enhancing Sokhna Port's attractiveness to major global shipping lines and reinforcing Egypt's position as a key node in global supply chains.

He noted that the project forms part of a wider strategy to establish strategic partnerships with leading global container terminal operators and shipping lines, expand port handling capacity and increase transshipment activity.

Al-Wazir added that the new terminal supports the government's plan to transform Sokhna into a hub port, boost Egypt's share of global transshipment trade and support exports by opening new markets. This will be achieved through direct maritime services and integrated transport solutions linking seaports with railways, high-speed electric trains and multimodal transport networks.

Egypt has previously signed a concession agreement with the Hutchison–COSCO–CMA CGM consortium covering the construction of the terminal's superstructure, as well as its management, operation, maintenance and eventual handback. Hutchison Ports is the world's largest container terminal operator with more than 50 years of experience, while CMA CGM and COSCO rank among the world's top shipping lines, occupying third and fourth place globally, respectively.