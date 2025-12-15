Appointment Of Nitin Nabin To Strengthen BJP In Delhi As Well: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta greeted BJP's new National Working President Nitin Nabin, expressing confidence that his appointment will infuse new energy into the organisation and further strengthen its structure across the country, including the national capital.

His appointment reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that young leadership, with fresh ideas, new energy and a modern outlook, can effectively take the organisation and the nation forward, said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister, along with senior party leaders, extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Nitin Nabin on his first visit to Delhi after assuming the responsibility. Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva received Nabin at the airport on his maiden visit to the city after his appointment.

The Chief Minister stated that Nabin's rich organisational experience, dedicated work culture and constant engagement with party workers will provide greater momentum to the BJP.

She said that his appointment to such an important national responsibility reflects the party leadership's strong trust in youth leadership.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that under Nitin Nabin's guidance, the organisational framework will become more dynamic, disciplined and results-oriented.

She noted that his political journey has been marked by organisational discipline, grassroots engagement and sustained activism.

With a strong understanding of Bihar's political landscape, he has successfully handled various organisational responsibilities, beginning from student politics, and is known for maintaining direct communication with grassroots workers and strengthening the party at the booth level, said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister said that assuming a national-level responsibility at a young age highlights not only his personal capabilities but also the BJP's long-term vision of nurturing future leadership.

She added that there is widespread belief within the party that he will inspire young workers and guide them to play a more active role in organisational activities.

Recalling her association during the recent Bihar Assembly elections, CM Gupta said that she had personally observed Nabin's working style, public outreach and organisational understanding during the campaign, which will prove highly beneficial for the party in the coming years.